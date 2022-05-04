An actress liquidated Kim Kardashian: “stop following these celebrities who…”

kim kardashian He was one of the great figures of the met gala. The influencer turned heads by wearing an iconic dress from Marilyn Monroe. The chosen piece was the Jean Louis design that the actress wore at the Democratic Party gala in May 1962 where she sang Happy Birthday to then US President John F. Kennedy.

kim kardashian, who only wore the original dress for a few minutes and then changed into a replica, recounted how much she had to accomplish in just three weeks to be able to wear the dress. The businesswoman confessed that the first time she tried on the dress she did not fit her, so she had to go on a strict diet to lose weight and wear her iconic suit.

Even though his efforts paid off, as he was finally able to use the marilyn dresssome did not see with good eyes that Kim had to undergo a physical change to be able to show off the chosen outfit.

This is how Kim Kardashian posed on the red carpet of the Met Gala

One of those who came out to criticize the celebrity was Lili Reinhartthe actress of Riverdale who was outraged through their social networks. The 25 year old actress She has been a great defender of ‘Body positivity’, a movement that seeks to empower and challenge the ways in which society observes and presents the human body.

Reinhart, who has opened up about his body dysmorphic disorder in the past, criticized the Kardashian for undergoing an extreme diet in order to get into his attire from the met gala. “Walking on a red carpet and doing an interview where you say how hungry you are…because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month…all so you can fit into a damn dress?” Lili wrote in one of her Instagram stories.

Related news

kim kardashian had to lose weight to being able to wear Marilyn’s dress, since he was not allowed to alter it, due to its historical value and its fragile nature. That is why the celebrity had to follow a diet mainly based on the consumption of fruits and vegetables, leaving aside carbohydrates and sugars. To which she must have added long exercise sessions.

Lili Reinhart did not save anything and was very harsh with the influencer

“Openly admitting that you are starving for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women look up to you and listen to your every word. Ignorance is disgusting,” wrote the actress of Riverdale. The criticism did not end there, as Lili called on her followers to “stop supporting these stupid and harmful celebrities whose entrance image revolves around her bodies.”

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!