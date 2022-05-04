Amy Schumer spoke about Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock in front of Venus Williams

the slap of Will Smith a Chris Rockwhich went around the world, is still a topic of conversation and reached the red carpet of the met gala.

Amy Schumerco-host of the Oscar Awards 2022, offered his vision of the event before the eyes of the tennis legend, venus williamswho accompanied her on the red carpet of the gala.

Schumer and Williams wore coordinated looks along with the Mexican-Chilean climate activist Xiye Bastida and the fashion designer Gabriela Hearst.

Praise to Rock

Amy Schumer, Venus Williams, Xiye Bastidas and Gabriela Hearst at the Met Gala.

Both Schumer and Williams were approached by Entertainment Tonight about the Oscars event in Los Angeles, where the comedian and presenter was backstage and the athlete in the audience when Smith slapped Rock after a joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith.

Schumer was consulted about Rock and had only words of praise

“Chris is good,” Schumer said. “He is so strong and I am very proud of him. I’m proud of what (Oscars co-hosts) Wanda (Sykes) and Regina (Hall) and I did that night.”

Venus evaded the subject

King Richard, a biographical film of Serena and Venus William Photo: Instagram @kingrichardfilm

Williams was also consulted about the slap and avoided the subject, although he did refer to the biographical film about his father, king richardwhich gave Smith the Oscar for Best Actor, minutes after the controversy.

“I mean, I am very proud of the movie and he really represents my family and my father very well,” Williams said. “And we couldn’t have been happier to bring home an Oscar.”.

Williams was at the Met Gala in her first public appearance since the Oscars put an end to various engagements with king richardfilm nominated for several Hollywood awards.