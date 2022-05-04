Amber told the beginning of her “secret” relationship with Johnny Depp

This May 4, Amber Heard’s statement began in which she explained how her love affair with Johnny Depp began.

Amber said that she auditioned for the film project in 2008, then had two calls from the director, who told her “it was an important project for Johnny”, so he asked to meet her, so she went to the actor’s office.

“It was a two-hour date… we talked about books, music, poetry, it was weird because he was a famous actor twice my age,” she said, claiming the director later said he gave Depp his number.

“I hear a deep voice on the other line saying… ‘It’s you, girl. You’re the dream.’ “She called me directly and said, girl, you have the role!”

About his interactions with Depp on set he said:

It was a very colorful movie, I was on the set reading books, Johnny was more open with me,” he said, saying that for his birthday he gave her a vintage bicycle because she used to go for long rides in her spare time.

About a scene where they had to kiss, he said:

“In the kissing scenes you try to be as professional as possible, you try to have no tongue, so to speak,” she explained, stating that he tongue kissed her.

In one of the interactions they had in a trailer during the recording, he said that “it felt like those lines were blurred. He grabbed my face, pulled me in and kissed me.”

About the rest of the recording: “It was a friendship, flirting thing, I felt chemistry, I felt this other thing that was beyond the limits of my work. Johnny clearly felt that for me, he had indicated to me that this was how he felt “.

Then there started to be feelings but they were both in a relationship so it didn’t get any bigger. “I haven’t seen him since then.”

After filming, she talked to Johnny on the phone and received various gifts from him. After that, in the fall of 2011, she received a call for a press tour, so they traveled to different countries to present the film.

“We had a conference and then I was invited to a drink with him and the director, when I got to the room he told me that the director had not been able to come, we talked, he asked me about my partner and I told him that we had finished, he told me that their relationship had also ended, we drank wine and then we kissed, there was chemistry”.

“In London we had dinner, we spent time together in my room and when we returned from that tour we had a real romance, we went to various places, but due to their separation he said that we should see each other secretly because otherwise the media would say that their relationship would have ended because of me, so we had to protect ourselves,” said the actress.

He also added: “We spent time inside places, alone, smoking, listening to music, when I was with Johnny I felt like the most beautiful woman in the world, we were in a bubble, hiding, it felt like a dream, like magic, we didn’t leave house, we did things, I painted myself, as if I were trapped in a bubble”. she concluded.

