Amber Heard’s Lawyer Asks to Dismiss Case; judge rejects the request – El Financiero

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, started in 2019 and brought to trial in mid-April of this year, seems to have no end. Now, Amber’s defense asked to dismiss all the accusations and evidence that have been presented against her clientwhich could end the trial.

Amber Heard’s lawyer asks to dismiss Johnny Depp’s claims

During the last days of hearings, witnesses of Johnny Depp and the actor himself have taken the stand to testify against the actress of Aquamanwhere he has been accused of physical and psychological violence, in addition to two mental disorders being detected.

Thus, Ben Rottenborn, Amber Heard’s attorney, asked to dismiss the case, with which he seeks to eliminate all the evidence that supposes negative judgments about the person of his client; He also hopes that, with this, he will not go up to testify.

“What Amber Heard did is not on trial; the legal matter is whether Johnny Depp abused her,” Rottenborn said. So what would it mean if the case was dismissed? basically that the evidence shown by Johnny Depp is rejected and a summary judgment is granted to his client”.

According to the jurist, the lawsuit should be dismissed because the defamation lawsuit arises as a result of the article published by the actress of Diary of a seducer in Washington Post in 2018, and not about everything that happened during their marriage, which lasted about a year and a half (from 2015 to 2016, the year they filed for divorce).

Rejection of the defense of Johnny Depp and the judge of the case

On the other hand, the actor’s defense of Pirates of the Caribbean denied the request made by Amber’s lawyer to the Virginia Courtas they argue that it has been shown in different ways that she is the one who abused the actor on several occasions and that her “false accusations” have the status Enough to sue her for defamation.

The judge Penney S. Azcaratefor its part, rejected Ben Rottenborn’s request to dismiss the casebecause he assures that all the evidence has not yet been presented and that he also needs to testify to Amber Heard.

In the next few days it will be up to the 36-year-old actress to give her statements and present the corresponding evidence to prove her innocence before the Virginia Court.