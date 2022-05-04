Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp: the strong allegations of the actress in her first testimony in the trial facing the ex-partner

Drafting

image source, Getty Images

A new stage in the lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began this Wednesday when the actress sat for the first time before the jury to offer her testimony in the trial in which lurid details of her past marriage are being revealed.

During these three weeks of the legal process, several witnesses, including Depp himself and mental health professionals, made public stories about an allegedly violent relationship in which both took part.

In her first opportunity on the stand, the actress said that the trial has been the most difficult thing she has ever experienced.

Heard described the beginning of the relationship and how the problems between the two escalated until, according to what she said, Depp hit her on more than one occasion.

“I struggle to find the words to describe how painful this is, it’s horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive it all,” she said, visibly shaken.

Heard stressed: “ANDThis is the most painful and difficult thing I have ever been through.“.

image source, Getty Images

In this note we review some of the revelations of this phase of the trial.

A “magical relationship” that turned violent

Something that was also part of the hearing this Wednesday was the beginning of the relationship.

According to the actress, it all started after the filming of The Rum DayY (“Diario de un seductor” or “The Rum Diaries”), a film in which both shared the leading role and which was filmed in Puerto Rico in 2009.

The actors “reconnected” in 2011 when the production began a book tour.

At the start of the tour, Heard said there was an “instant reconnection”. “We fell in love,” she maintained.

The first stages were a “bubble of secrecy” because Depp had just separated from his ex-partner Vanessa Paradis, something that was not public.

Despite this, it felt like “absolutely magical” to her.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Johnny Depp points out to the court the spot where his finger was cut.

The relationship took a turn throughout 2012.

The actor, according to his ex-wife, disappeared for “days”. When he came back he would make derogatory comments about Heard.

“He was making comments about prostitution, but he was doing it in the context of my performance,” he says.

Then Depp would become “nice, sensitive, kind and generous”.

Heard accuses Depp of hitting her

During the hearing, Heard described the first blow she allegedly received from the actor.

“He was sitting on the couch, we were having a normal conversation, there were no fights, there was nothing. He was drinking and I didn’t realize it at the time, but I think he was doing cocaine, he had a vial of cocaine.”

At the time, Heard recounted, he joked with the actor about a tattoo he has on his arm.

“I asked him about the tattoo on his arm, they looked like black marks and I asked him what it said. He said ‘Wino’ [en posible alusión a la actriz Winona Ryder, expareja del actor]”.

“I laughed because I thought he was joking and slapped me“.

The actress indicated that the situation generated confusion.

image source, Getty Images Caption, King claimed that Amber Heard consumed up to two bottles of wine each night.

“It was clear it wasn’t a joke anymore. I stopped laughing, but I didn’t know what else to do,” Heard said.

Depp, she alleged, landed a second punch on her and she lost her balance and fell to the ground.

After the incident, she received calls and text messages from him apologizing and promising that he would never mistreat her again.

crossing of accusations

The trial of both actors attracts the attention of millions around the world, especially due to the accusations of abuse by both parties.

In addition, it has led to multiple analyzes of gender roles in relationships and even abuse of men.

In essence, the lawsuit is about defamation.

image source, Getty Images

Depp has sued his ex-wife and alleges that his reputation has been damaged due to various allegations of abuse by Heard in various media outlets.

In a 2018 article for the newspaper the Washington PostHeard claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse.

She did not name Depp or anyone else as being responsible for the abuse. However, the actor understands that his person can be associated with those expressions and that his career has been affected as a result.

Depp asks as retribution $50 million.

In response, Heard countersued for $100 million. He says Depp’s claims in his lawsuit are themselves “false and defamatory accusations” designed to “ruin his life and his career.”