Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp: the strong allegations of the actress in her first testimony in the trial facing the ex-partner

Amber Heard

A new stage in the lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began this Wednesday when the actress sat for the first time before the jury to offer her testimony in the trial in which lurid details of her past marriage are being revealed.

During these three weeks of the legal process, several witnesses, including Depp himself and mental health professionals, made public stories about an allegedly violent relationship in which both took part.

In her first opportunity on the stand, the actress said that the trial has been the most difficult thing she has ever experienced.

Heard described the beginning of the relationship and how the problems between the two escalated until, according to what she said, Depp hit her on more than one occasion.

