Amber Heard Suffers From Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Psychologist Confirms – Movie News

Is Amber Heard also a victim? A new statement says yes.

The case of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp does not stop and now that it is the turn of the actress of Aquaman to defend himself, more shady details have come to light, such as the statement by Heard’s psychologist in which confirms that Heard she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder due to physical and sexual abuse at the hands of her ex-husband.

Amber Heard Fails Attempt To Dismiss Johnny Depp Lawsuit

What is being called the case of the century has turned a narrative of victim and perpetrator in which the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean he is the one who has lost the most, from his “honor and reputation” to multiple businesses such as his contract with Disney. However, now comes the defense, because it is the turn of Heard and her team to tell their side of the story, which seems to have not been so kind to who they have classified as the villain either.

Dawn Hughes testified that he had diagnosed Heard after examining her for 29 hours and reviewing therapy records, and that he had concluded that Depp engaged in a “high degree of violence”. Hughes recounted numerous cases of alleged sexual violence, which he said were motivated by Depp’s “obsessive jealousy” and a desire to show dominance.

“When Mr. Depp was drunk or high, he would throw her on the bed, rip her nightgown off, and try to have sex with her. These incidents often occurred in a drug-fueled rage,” Amber’s first witness testified.

It seems that there is now a fight between psychologists who try to support those involved. Last week was Shannon Curry, a psychologist summoned by Depp’s team who told the jury that Heard suffered from borderline personality disorder. Curry examined Heard for 12 hours on Depp’s behalf and testified that Heard was prone to making “overly dramatic” statements and was “full of anger.”

The new involved, Dawn Hughes, said that she did not agree with this diagnosis and that Heard’s symptoms were consistent with a victim of intimate partner violence. In addition to having a “savior complex” due to a difficult childhood, Amber wanted to save Depp from his addictions.

In a pre-trial motion, Heard’s attorneys requested an independent mental examination of Depp. Depp’s lawyers opposed that motion, arguing that Depp’s state of mind is not being questioned. The judge denied the motion.