Amber Heard suffered post-traumatic stress from Johnny Depp’s “physical and sexual abuse”, according to a psychologist

After all the time they’ve had Johnny Depp (58 years old) and his lawyers to offer his version of the facts in the media trial that confronts them Amber Heard (35) and her team, now it is the turn of the actress and her defense. Days after the Los Angeles police declared in court that they never considered that the interpreter was a victim of domestic violence, this Tuesday, May 3, the expert testimony of a specialist refutes that argument.

Amber Heard suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the “physical and sexual abuse” exercised by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, according to statements by forensic psychologist Dawn Hughes in the trial facing the ex-partner. The psychologist explained that the issuance of this diagnosis comes after accumulating 29 hours of therapy with the actress and after reviewing the recording of these sessions.

“There are several indications of cases of violence and sexual abuse verified in this relationship (…) due to his obsessive jealousy -of Johnny Depp-“, Hughes said before the jury of the dispute that began on April 11 in Fairfax, Virginia, United States.

This week it is the turn of Amber Heard and her defense team in the trial against Johnny Depp.

According to the expert psychologist’s testimony, the scenes of physical or sexual abuse occurred when Depp was “drunk or drugged”, and they were aggravated if he was “more enraged than normal” after not leaving satisfied with a shoot. Hughes has specified that Depp allegedly even pushed Heard onto the bed and “he tore off her nightgown to try to have sex with her”.

If last week it was Depp’s lawyers who, in the mouth of a therapist and his analysis, portrayed Heard as the person who held an abusive position in the relationship, now it is the defense of the actress who try to counteract this image with the version of their witnesses and experts. In fact, Hughes is the first of these who has been summoned by Heard’s lawyers in his defense phase.

Depp and Heard maintain a legal battle after the defamation lawsuit in which Depp demands a $50 million compensationthat is, 47.5 million euros, due to the publication of an article in the newspaper Washington Post in 2018, after her divorce, in which she claimed to have suffered “domestic abuse”.

