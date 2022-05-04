Amber Heard suffered post-traumatic stress due to the “physical and sexual abuse” of Johnny Depp, according to a psychologist

Actress Amber Heard suffered post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of “physical and sexual abuse” by her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, Dawn Hughes, the clinical and forensic psychologist hired by the protagonist, said on Tuesday. from Aquaman, in the trial that the ex-partner faces and that began on April 11 in Fairfax (Virginia, United States). This is the first witness by the actress, who has declared on the 13th day of the dispute.

The psychologist has detailed that this diagnosis comes after accumulating 29 hours of therapy with the actress and after having reviewed the recording of these sessions. “There are several indications of cases of violence and sexual abuse found in this relationship (…) due to her (Johnny Depp’s) obsessive jealousy,” Hughes told the jury. The expert has pointed out that she carried out two psychological tests on the actress throughout four interviews and the results have revealed that Heard was not lying about her mental conditions and neither was she exaggerating them.

Clinical and forensic psychologist Dawn Hughes, hired by the actress, testifying during the trial Jim Watson/AP

According to the psychologist’s testimony, the scenes of physical or sexual abuse occurred when Depp was “drunk or drugged”, and worsened if he was “more enraged than normal” such as after not leaving satisfied with a shoot. Hughes has specified that Depp allegedly even pushed Heard onto her bed and “ripped off her nightgown to try to have sex with her.”





read also

Eñaut Zuazo

Hughes has already been present in other lawsuits such as that of the founder of Nxivm Keith Raniere and the R&B singer R. Kelly and in the session he has stated that the alleged mistreatment suffered by Heard can be equated with “intimate partner violence”.

The actress during day number 13 of the trial that takes place in Fairfax (Virgina) POOL / EFE

If last week it was Depp’s lawyers who portrayed Heard as the person who held a position of abuse in the relationship, now it is the defense of the actress who tries to counteract this image with the version of her witnesses and experts. This psychologist is the first of these who has been summoned by Heard’s lawyers in her defense phase.

Depp and Heard maintain a legal battle after the defamation lawsuit in which Depp demands compensation of 50 million dollars due to the publication of an article in The Washington Post in 2018, after their divorce, in which she claimed having suffered “domestic abuse”.

read also