Amber Heard suffered post-traumatic stress due to Depp’s abuse, according to psychologist

Actress Amber Heard suffered a disorder of stress post-traumatic as a result of “physical abuse and sexual” exercised by your ex husband Johnny Depp, according to statements this Tuesday psychologist Coroner Dawn Hughes at trial facing the ex partner.

The psychologist explained that the emission of this diagnosis arrives after accumulating 29 hours of therapy with the actress and after reviewing the recording of these sessions.

“There are several indications of cases of violence Y sexual abuse found in this relationship (…) due to its obsessive jealousy (by Johnny Depp)”, said Hughes before the jury of the dispute that began on April 11 in Fairfax (Virginia, United States).

According to testimony of the psychologistthe scenes of abuse physical either sexual occurred when Depp was “drunk either drugged“, and worsened if he was “more enraged than normal” after not being satisfied with a shoot.

Hughes specified that, supposedlyDepp even went as far as push a heard on the bed and “he ripped off her nightgown to try to get sex with her”.

If last week were the lawyers of depp who they portrayed Heard as the person who kept a position from abuse on the relationshipnow is the defending of the actress who tries to counter this image with the version of his witnesses and experts.

In fact, Hughes is the first of these to have been summoned by the lawyers from heard in his defense phase.

Depp and Heard maintain a legal battle after the demand for defamation in which Depp demands compensation of USD 50 million due to the publication from an article in The Washington Post in 2018, after his divorcein which she claimed to have suffered “domestic abuse“.



