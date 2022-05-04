Amber Heard faces ‘culture’s wrath’ at Depp trial

yesHer fans boo her outside the courthouse.

Companies sell merchandise that qualifies it as a liar.

Social network users express desire to kill her.

The public backlash facing Amber Heard now is the same “culture anger” she wrote about more than three years ago.

In 2018, he wrote an opinion piece for Washington Post titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change” (“I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture… that has to change”).

In the article, she described herself as “a public figure representing family abuse” and recounted how she had “felt the full force of our culture’s anger against women who speak out.”

Those words are now the subject of a multimillion-dollar libel lawsuit between Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp, which is being closely watched around the world.

Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million and accuses her of defaming him in the op-ed.

the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean He is not mentioned in the article, but he claims that it falsely implies that he is a family abuser, something that he adamantly denies and that has caused him to struggle to get roles in Hollywood.

Heard is countersuing for $100 million, accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her, and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment.”

The trial began on April 11 with explosive testimony inside the courtroom.

Depp himself took the stand for several days and Heard is expected to be called as the first defense witness on Wednesday, May 4.

But as her two legal teams continue to go toe-to-toe over the words of the op-ed, it’s undeniable that the “anger of culture” Heard spoke of during the height of the MeToo movement in 2018 is still very much alive inside and outside. from the courtroom in 2022.

“Too often when a woman is being abused and she stays quiet, people criticize her with, ‘Why didn’t you say anything?’” a source close to Amber Heard commented for The Independent.

“Well, she did. And she is now being attacked for it.”

Actor Johnny Depp reacts to fans in the courtroom on Thursday (AP)

It all started on the first day, when Depp fans arrived at the Fairfax courthouse with signs reading “Justice for Johnny” and bouquets for the movie star.

Then, just four days after the trial began, two of those fans were removed from the courtroom after officials learned they had previously made violent threats against Heard on social media.

The two women were escorted out of their seats by courthouse guards after both managed to secure coveted wristbands that gave them access to watch the trial in support of Depp, the report reported. new york post .

One of the women allegedly called Heard a “b***h” and wrote “Can’t wait for the day I kill Amber Heard” in a social media post.

“My legs are strong enough to break your face…Threaten Johnny Depp again and you’ll see what I mean,” read a social media post from the second woman.

Hordes of other post-trial social media users have also made violent threats against Heard, while the hashtag #JusticeforJohnny has trended in support of Depp.

“Someone kill that wretch Amber Heard,” one person tweeted.

“I have the ability to kill Amber Heard,” wrote another.

“It’s that old question. If you were given a chance in a time machine, would you go back in time and kill a baby Amber Heard?” another person questioned.

Outside the courthouse, Heard has also been attacked.

Depp supporters have been seen chasing cars carrying Heard and his legal team out of the building.

Meanwhile, on Monday, footage shared online showed Heard being booed and heckled by a crowd, with one person overheard calling her a “witch” as she left the courthouse.

With concerns growing for Heard’s safety, it emerged this week that he had hired an elite security team to protect her while she was in the court building and as she traveled to and from trial.

The security detail, many of them former military and government officials working undercover, have been told to be on the lookout for “lone supporters trying to gain access to the County Courthouse grounds, vehicles, or facility entrance.” [de Fairfax]”, according to a memorandum to which the new york post.

Heard’s appearance has also become a source of criticism, with social media going into overdrive to mock her supposedly “unnatural” facial expressions in the courtroom.

Fans await the arrival of Johnny Depp during the first day of the trial (EPA)

Another strange trend, social media users claim, is that the actress is copying her ex-husband’s wardrobe choices.

“Was watching Johnny Depp’s trial and noticed Amber Heard mimicking him with the outfits,” one person wrote.

“When Johnny put on a gray suit… the next day she put on the same thing. Then he wore a Gucci ensemble and then she wore it the next day,” added another.

Companies are now also benefiting from the growing anti-Heard sentiment, selling products such as T-shirts and mugs with slogans criticizing the actress or direct quotes celebrating Depp’s testimony in court.

The Urban Dictionary e-commerce platform is selling a $33 “Amber Heard” mug, with a caption describing Heard as “an actress who can’t even act and is best known for divorcing Johnny Depp and then lying about her relationship with him.” relationship with him to the media”.

Elsewhere, there are posters and T-shirts that read “Don’t be an Amber” and “Team Jonnhy” (“Team Johnny”), some of which have been worn by Depp fans. outside the court.

In an unlikely turn of events, a makeup brand also got into the suit by posting a TikTok refuting a claim made by Heard’s legal team.

In opening statements, attorney Elaine Bredehoft showed the court the All In One Correcting Kit of Milani Cosmetics and argued that Heard used the makeup to cover her bruises from the alleged mistreatment she suffered from Depp.

Milani Cosmetics took to her official TikTok account to say that her product didn’t launch until 2017, after Heard and Depp divorced in 2016.

On the TikTok, which racked up millions of views, Milani said, “They asked us… let the record show that our Correcting Kit It was released in 2017!”

“Take note: alleged abuse was circa 2014-2016, divorced in 2016, makeup palette release date: December 2017.”

Hours later, a Depp fan went to court to try to deliver the information to his legal team.

Opinion column shown on screen as evidence in libel trial (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, calls are also mounting for Heard to be removed from the next movie of Aquaman.

A Change.org petition, titled “Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2”, had reached more than 2.9 million signatures as of Monday morning.

The petition calls Heard a “known and proven family abuser.”

Instead, Depp fans are coming together to support the actor outside of the courtroom and on social media.

Even inside the courtroom, Depp has cracked jokes that every hour is “happy hour” when asked about his drug and alcohol problems.

He also laughed when he predicted an objection from Heard’s lawyers, telling the court “I’m learning.”

The glaring difference in the public’s treatment of the two actors raises questions about how far society has really come since Heard first wrote about the “cultural rage” faced by women who come forward with claims of sexual violence.

“I would say the negative reactions now are probably very similar to back then,” he tells The Independent Erinn Robinson, director of media relations for the anti-sexual violence organization Rainn.

“Both times, there has been a visible backlash online.”

The backlash that survivors continue to face when they speak out is proof that there is “more work to be done,” he argues.

“I think it’s important for the public to understand that survivors face a lot of barriers to coming forward.”

“I definitely think it indicates that we have more work to do in terms of understanding trauma,” he adds.

“And every survivor who comes forward should be believed and supported and their experience validated.”

When a survivor accuses a powerful individual, there’s also an “extra layer” to the backlash and their struggle to be believed, he says.

“Power dynamics can influence a survivor’s ability to have their experience validated and believed, and those power dynamics certainly influence a survivor’s decision to seek criminal justice or not,” Robinson concludes.

The power dynamic in this case is complex, as both Depp and Heard are famous and wealthy actors.

In Hollywood, however, Depp has a more established career and larger fan base, having been a household name around the world for more than four decades, perhaps reflected in his increased public support so far during the trial.

On Sunday, news broke that Heard had fired his crisis public relations team, Precision Strategies, and recruited Shane Communications to try to combat negative coverage surrounding the case.

But, for Robinson, the lasting impact of anti-Heard sentiment extends far beyond Heard and her legal fight with Depp alone.

She warns that it may discourage victims from coming forward with their own stories.

“Anytime we see a public case like this, particularly with famous people, it’s common to see a backlash against survivors coming forward,” she says.

Amber Heard is expected to testify anytime from Monday. (EPA)

“And for other survivors weighing the decision to report or not, they see the reactions on social media to people in court and that can have implications on their individual decisions to report and file. [cargos en] the criminal justice system or to decide that there is too much scrutiny and potential for ridicule that they don’t want.”

“It can also have a chilling impact beyond the case.”

Such public attacks on victims of sexual violence who speak out about their experiences often “reverberate and extend beyond the individual case or moment,” she explains.

“It very much tells survivors how they might be perceived if they come forward and it sets a tone, so I can imagine that the words and the reactions we’re seeing definitely have implications,” she says.

Despite concerns that Heard’s treatment could negatively affect victims’ willingness to speak out about sexual violence, Robinson insists it is not a sign that the movement metoo have already finished.

“What I think MeToo really did was shine a light on how pervasive this issue of sexual harassment and sexual violence is,” he says.

“I think we’ve made great strides in understanding the scope of the problem.”

“But now the question is: OK, we know how widespread and widespread it is, so what do we do now?”

“And this is where the public needs to understand that we are still at a very rudimentary level of understanding of this type of trauma.”

All the people who reached out to share their stories have started a powerful conversation, he says.

“But it’s a conversation that’s really just beginning,” he adds.

“We have analyzed the problem and now we have to move on.”