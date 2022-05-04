Amber Heard declares in the trial against Johnny Depp: “I knew it was wrong and I had to leave it”

The defamation lawsuit between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard keep going. Last week it was the actor’s turn to testify, where he provided details of his life and her relationship with the actress, defending himself against her accusations.

It must be remembered that the current defamation trial takes place in Fairfax, Virginia. In this case, Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for 50 million dollarsclaiming that she destroyed her career by defining herself as a victim of domestic abuse in a Washington Post op-ed in 2018.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker