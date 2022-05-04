Amber Heard declares in the trial against Johnny Depp: “I knew it was wrong and I had to leave it”

The defamation lawsuit between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard keep going. Last week it was the actor’s turn to testify, where he provided details of his life and her relationship with the actress, defending himself against her accusations.

It must be remembered that the current defamation trial takes place in Fairfax, Virginia. In this case, Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for 50 million dollarsclaiming that she destroyed her career by defining herself as a victim of domestic abuse in a Washington Post op-ed in 2018.

On Wednesday, it was Heard’s turn to take the stand and tell her version of events. At the beginning of her testimony, the actress made it clear that she did not want to be there, saying that the trial has been between the worst experiences of your life. “It’s horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything,” she said. “This is the most painful and difficult thing I have ever been through.”

Johnny Depp sued his ex for $50 million

It started as a dream and turned into a nightmare

In his testimony, Amber Heard addressed the jury and assured that Johnny Depp hit her and yelled at heras well as hitting things around him.

The actress recalled beginnings of the relationship with the actor. In her statement, she recalled that she met him when she was cast in the movie The Rum Diary (Diary of a seducer). Although they began their relationship during the press tour of the film in 2011, it was during the filming of the film that they saw the first signs of attraction, although it was mainly a flirtation, since each one was in a couple. “When I was around Johnny, I felt like the most beautiful person in the world,” Heard said.

However, he noted that at the beginning of the relationship Depp began to get possessive and controlling. She even commented that she even hid from him about the auditions she was going to. He also stated that the actor had a very volatile temper, as at times he would start breaking things and banging furniture against the wall.

The actress gave details of her relationship with the actor

He also recalled the first time he hit her. Amber said that she was sitting on a couch next to Johnny and asked him about a tattoo on her arm. At his answer, she started to laugh and that’s when she slapped her. “She slapped me again, it was clearly not a joke,” said the actress, who recalled feeling shock at the time. “I didn’t move or freak out… I just looked at him. And he slapped me one more time, hard.”

“I knew it was wrong and I had to quit,” the Aquaman actress said, visibly emotional on the stand. “That’s what broke my heart. I didn’t want to leave it.” As Heard testified, Johnny Depp listened to his ex-wife, sitting next to his lawyers. During her exposure, the actor did not look at her for a minute, avoiding all eye contact with her former partner.

In 2020, Heard went through a similar situation when he had to testify for four days in the UK, after Depp sued the British tabloid The Sun for calling him a “wife beater”. Ultimately, the actor was not victorious in that lawsuit, as the judge ruled that Heard’s accusations were “substantially true.”

Now the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean look for a new opportunity redeem your name, save your career and reputation. In recent weeks, the interpreter testified and maintained that Heard hit him repeatedly and that, although she had yelled at him during her relationship, he never responded violently and with blows.

Depp’s lawyers also argued that Heard’s published op-ed, in which she described herself as “a public figure victim of domestic abuse,” cost her her role in the sixth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. which would have brought him $22.5 million.

