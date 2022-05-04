Amazon Prime Video: 3 comedy movies to remember the 2000s

The catalog of Amazon Prime Video offers options for all tastes and movies of all time. On this occasion, we share 3 comedies ideal for remembering years 2000 and we tell you everything there is to know about it. Next, all the details.

Amazon Prime Video: 3 comedies to return to the 2000s

legally blonde

Towards the beginning of the years 2000, Reese witherspoon He already had several jobs in both film and television. However, her career was in need of a great success that would shoot her up on an artistic level and put her on the front pages of the whole world.

Witherspoon in Legally Blonde 2.

This came from the hand of legally blondecomedy in which he works together with luke wilson, selma blair, Victor Garber Y Jennifer Coolidgeamong other artists. In said production, Witherspoon plays Elle Woods, a beautiful and glamorous young woman who has it all and who, against all odds and against the prejudices that weigh on her, decides to study law and succeeds in the world of law.

The good news is that this recommendation is given twice, since Legally blonde has 2 deliveries (2001 and 2003) and both are available at Amazon Prime Video.

Related news

Little Big friends

Beyond the story it tells and the elements that make it function as comedyone of the biggest keys that make this film an inescapable classic goes through the bond that is built between its protagonists, Brittany Murphy Y Dakota Fanning.

Premiered in 2003, Little Big friends tells the story of two women, an adult and a girl, who seem to have nothing in common. However, they soon discover that deep down there is something that unites them and that connects them in a very intense way.

In addition to remembering 2000s, this film serves to keep present the figure of Murphyactress who in 2009 died of cardiac arrest at the age of 32.

June

Starring Elliot Pagewho was then known as Ellen Page, June tells the story of a young teenager who becomes pregnant after having sex with a friend and classmate (Michael Cera).

In this 2007 film, which is not your typical comedy since it contains certain dramatic elements, great actors like J K Simmons, Jennifer Garner, Jason Bateman Y allison janney. Without a doubt, it is one of the most beautiful stories of recent times, which makes it the ideal option to laugh and also to be moved to tears.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!