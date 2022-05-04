Alfonso Herrera reveals how he feels about playing Batman

Alfonso Herrera He has created an enviable artistic career, as he has been part of unforgettable projects recognized worldwide, which is why he is undoubtedly deserving of his success and international fame.

On this occasion, the actor fulfilled one of his great dreams, being the first Latino to bring ‘Batman’ to life in a new proposal that will be published through the most used music streaming platform, Spotify.

This new experience is called ‘Batman Unearthed’ and is one of the eight deliveries that DC Comics and Warner Bros. created to reach more audiences, which is why Herrera is super enthusiastic and excited to give voice to one of his favorite superheroes.

In an interview for a national publication, “Poncho” revealed that he dreamed of this moment since he was a child, “I liked to dress up when I was a child, I remember that I saved money to buy the first movie that Tim Burton directed in the 90’s and that had the Batman stamp, in that movie Jack Nicholson played the Joker. In the end, my mom bought me the movie and he also took me to the Agua Azul park, in Guadalajara, where they showed the Batmobile, it was quite an experience and not even in my wildest dreams would I have imagined being Batman. I am happy with this opportunity to bring him to life, “ detailed.

About the story, Herrera explained: “It allows us to get into Bruno’s mind and see how makes peace with himself so that Batman arises and take on the Reaper, the villain stalking Gotham City.”

He also added that listeners will be able to wrap themselves in this psychological thriller that will take you back to Batman’s past, “The sound experience is incredible and requires special work, this is a Batman who is trying to quiet the past, so that his alter ego can arrive, we have just seen a Batman in search of revenge, he is trying to reconcile with what it is”.

Finally, regarding the new proposal to carry out this type of project, he said feel very excited that people know other ways to enjoy a story, “The podcast has new elements that have not been seen in other installments, here we will listen to Bruno Díaz’s parents having a conversation with a more mature Bruno, that is something interesting for Batman fans, and at the same time for the development of the story itself. I don’t want to tell much of what is coming, but there are new things”he pointed out.