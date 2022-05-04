after Twitter, sets its eyes on Volkswagen – FayerWayer

when we thought that Elon Musk Couldn’t get any further after buying Twitter for $44 billion, the world’s richest man seems ready to pull out his endless wallet again, setting his sights on another company: volkswagen.

Yes, Uncle Elon already owns Tesla, an electric car manufacturer, but for the 50-year-old businessman, investing in a new business opportunity will always be attractive, especially if it is a company like the German one, valued at more than 120 billion dollars.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker