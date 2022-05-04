Actress Lili Reinhart calls Kim Kardashian “toxic” for what she did for the MET gala

kim kardashian She was one of the protagonists of the Met Gala 2022 appearing in the dress she was wearing Marilyn Monroe when the famous sang to him “Happy Birthday, Mr President” to John F. Kennedy in 1962.

A most iconic look for which he has been preparing for weeks. On the red carpet itself, the businesswoman assured that she was “hungry” because she had not eaten carbohydrates for a month to be able to get into her iconic dress. “I tried it on and it didn’t fit. I was like, ‘Give me three weeks.’ I had to lose 15 pounds,” Kim explained to Access Hollywoodboasting that he had lost that amount of weight in record time.

Although she has received numerous accolades for her appearance at the MET gala with such a special look, she has not been spared criticism for showing off not eating to get into a dress. The actress Lili Reinhartknown for playing Betty Cooper in Riverdale, He has been one of the people who have spoken about it.

“Walking down the red carpet and doing an interview where you say how hungry you are because you have not eaten carbohydrates in the last month… to fit into a damn dress?”, He began lamenting in instagram stories, ensuring that this is “fucked on many levels”.

“Openly admit that you’re starving for the sake of the MET gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women admire you and listen to your every word, “she added, asking that these types of people stop being admired:” Please, stop supporting these stupid and toxic celebrities whose image revolves around their bodies”.