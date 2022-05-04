Actress Angelina Jolie was evacuated from Ukraine

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, envoy of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, paid a surprise visit to Lviv in western Ukraine on Saturday, where she was seen speaking with several displaced people.

“For us, this visit was a surprise”wrote the governor of the region, Maxim Kozytski, on Telegram, where he also shared photos and videos of the actress playing with children and with the volunteers.

He also visited the children injured during the shelling of the Kramatorsk (East) station on April 8 in hospital.attributed to Russia, and which left more than 50 civilians dead, according to the governor.

Angelina Jolie spoke with Ukrainians who had to flee combat zones and with volunteers who provide psychological help at the Lviv station.

The actress was evacuated in an emergency while visiting the main city in western Ukraine, after the anti-aircraft siren was activated.

These alerts work to warn of possible Russian bombing in the area.

During her visit, air raid sirens began to sound and this caused her to be forced to seek shelter immediately. Later on social networks, a video was released in which the actress appears moving quickly, while she was accompanied by a group of people.

Despite the fact that Angelina Jolie was evidently very concerned about the situation, The artist managed to greet the camera and indicate that she was fine.

Until now, the conflict has forced 5.4 million Ukrainians to leave their country and more than 7.7 million fled are internally displaced, according to a UN estimate.

