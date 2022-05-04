Actor Fred Roldán is delicate and in intensive care

The actress Lupita Sandoval reported through her social networks that her ex-husband the actor Fred Roldan He is very delicate and in intensive care in a hospital in Mexico City.

Through his official Facebook account, Sandoval asked for help looking for blood donors, along with a photo of the requirements that the private hospital asks to take into account.

“Blood for Fred. Donors are urgently needed for Federico Samuel Roldán Dow, who is very delicate in intensive care. The data in this image. Thank you very much in advance,” his post reads.

The actress, who had reserved to make statements, commented in an interview to the television program “First hand”, that the actor suffers from a very aggressive neck cancer.

“He has a very aggressive cancer in his neck, first last year he had cancer in his tongue, nobody knew anything, he told us not to say anything because he was working, in May he had chemotherapy and came out, but at the end of the year they told him that It sprouted in the neck and in a very aggressive way and if it has been very bad, and we are waiting for it to breathe on its own, because it is connected and with a lot of blood that it has lost, because on Monday they had a lung operation ”, Sandoval explained.

Fred Roldán, “crazy” for his dreams

Singer, actor, producer and “a crazy director of his own dreams”, this is how Fred Roldán describes himself, who has more than 50 years of artistic career and non-stop continues to work at the Roldán Sandoval Cultural Center, a space he created together with his then wife, the actress Lupita Sandoval, to stage her own plays.

In addition to continuing to put on shows, Roldán turned his theater into his own home, after his separation from Sandoval, because for him it was the ideal place to live, “what do I want an apartment for?” he said in a television interview.

“One morning she decided to say ‘when are you leaving?’ , I am a gentleman, your love is over, mine is not’. The situation was terrible, after three days I left the house and then I went to live in the theater”, she commented.

Despite their separation, he has a very good relationship with the actress, with whom he had two children, they continue to work together and he has even said: “we continue to travel together and we continue to sleep together on trips.”

He, also known as “El Señor Teatro”, began his passion for the performing arts since he was a child. He began his training as an actor at the Andrés Soler Institute of the National Association of Actors (ANDA) and, little by little, he built a solid run.

His most remembered character is Pinocchio, which he has characterized since 1980 and which is why he has been considered “El Pinocchio de México”. He has also staged works such as “Peter Pan”, “The Wizard of Oz”, “Aladdin”, “Sleeping Beauty”, “Snow White”, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”, “The Picture of Dorian Gray” and many more. .

“I have dedicated my life to doing what I like, I am full, and like good wines… I am a loved one, I love and they love me. For me, acting is expressing what I feel, it is making any character, painting my face ; I have been the Pinocchio of Mexico for 35 years; Cruella make-up, which I have been wearing for 24 years, with resounding success, and has become a cult work. Making a Mexican musical that lasts on billboards is very complicated. Living, being a gentleman, crying, getting emotional, going out to move the public, this and more is theater”, he said during the presentation of his biographical book, “Fred Roldán: El Señor Teatro” where he talks about his life including numerous anecdotes and ideas about scenic art.

During a television interview, the actor confessed that, despite always being in good health, he suffered from dyslexia, a learning disorder that made it difficult for him to learn things easily.

“I am dyslexic, it is very difficult for me to learn and understand. It is very difficult for me to learn texts and songs, people say, ‘but what if you have five productions’, but I am a dyslexic man, so learning is very difficult for me, what you can learn in a day, I can take a month or fifteen days, as long as I can learn it well if I don’t forget”

fjb