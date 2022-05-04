A$AP Rocky on the hardest part of working with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are one of the most popular couples in music. And the world is anxious for the birth of the couple’s first child. The couple recently sat down with GQ and had an interview. In his conversation, the rapper revealed the most difficult part of working with his partner. And it’s a pretty nice problem to have.

A$AP Rocky says he and Rihanna have too much fun

The artist’s response probably won’t surprise his fans. “I think the hardest part of working with you is not goofing around and laughing,” A$AP Rocky replied to Rihanna’s question. “Like, this shit is comedy. That’s the hardest part.”

