A$AP Rocky on the hardest part of working with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are one of the most popular couples in music. And the world is anxious for the birth of the couple’s first child. The couple recently sat down with GQ and had an interview. In his conversation, the rapper revealed the most difficult part of working with his partner. And it’s a pretty nice problem to have.

A$AP Rocky says he and Rihanna have too much fun

The artist’s response probably won’t surprise his fans. “I think the hardest part of working with you is not goofing around and laughing,” A$AP Rocky replied to Rihanna’s question. “Like, this shit is comedy. That’s the hardest part.”

“You know, people [are] so cool,” Rocky continued. “It’s hard not to laugh, that’s all. But it was funny.” Rihanna agreed, saying, “I know.”

“The hardest part is not having too much fun,” he added. “You just forget that it’s still, you know… work at the end of the day.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky dating history

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna arrive at The Fashion Awards 2019 held at Royal Albert Hall on December 2, 2019 in London, England. | Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been linked since 2012 when they started working together on music. The first song they released together was called “Cockiness (Love It).” The pair even performed it on the MTV Video Music Awards show.

Even though the artists sparked dating rumors with their performance, they both denied involvement. However, rumors persisted as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky continued to spend time together.

In January 2020, the rumors started again when the couple was seen sharing a hotel suite. In November of that same year, they went public and went out on a date night in New York City.

The couple was still going strong in 2021. In a GQ interview from that year, A$AP called the pop star “the love of [his] life” and “the one”.

In January 2022, the couple announced Rihanna’s pregnancy with a snowy photo shoot in Harlem. The photos featured a stunning Rihanna baring her midriff under a bright pink padded jacket.

Some have wondered if Rihanna and Rocky will tie the knot, especially after the singer was seen wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand. However, when asked about it by a photographer, she replied, “This old ring? You act like you’ve never seen this ring before.

Did A$AP Rocky cheat on Rihanna?

Earlier this month, the couple was rocked by rumors of A$AP Rocky’s alleged infidelity. Writer Louis Pisano claimed the couple broke up after the rapper cheated on her with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

However, a source close to the couple told Page Six: “They are doing well. Is not true.” Muaddi denied the affair, and Pisano later admitted that he had made a mistake in publishing the story.

“Hello everyone, I would like to address the situation,” he said in a statement posted on Twitter. “Last night I made the foolish decision to tweet information I had received,” she began. Pisano refrained from mentioning his sources. “I would like to formally apologize to all parties involved in my actions,” he added. “I fully accept the consequences of my actions for my tweets and any damage they have caused. I have no excuse for it.”

Despite the rumours, Rihanna and Rocky are still going strong. And while collaborating can be a lot of fun, hopefully, you’ll continue to work together.

