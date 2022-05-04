A$AP Rocky net worth: Is Rihanna’s net worth bigger than her partner’s?

ANDin the last days, Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky have given much to talk about, because a week ago the rumor of a possible separation between the two to later be seen happily vacationing in Barbados

The rumors of the rupture were unleashed after the singer stopped following the rapper on social networks and there was talk of a infidelity on his part with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

At that time, two versions of the possible hoax emerged, the first indicating that there was a romantic date between A$AP and Muaddi at Craigs restaurant in Los Angeles, and the other indicating that Riahanna had discovered them in bed together.

The designer rated the rumor of “unfounded lie”.

“I have always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media does not deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile,” Muaddi said.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky together in Barbados

Amid rumors of infidelity, the couple was seen arriving at the airport in Barbados, where the singer is originally from.

The “Umbrella” singer was seen wearing a multicolored minidress and heels with her hair pulled back walking next to her boyfriend.

A$AP Rocky was arrested by police in connection with a shooting in November last year, multiple US media reported on Wednesday.

The rapper was detained by authorities at Los Angeles International Airport when the plane landed, on his way back from the Bahamas with his girlfriend.

His attorney Alan Jackson confirmed that the musician was under arrest, accused of participating in a shooting that occurred on November 6.

About a month after become parents, If they won’t have to worry about something, it’s money for their baby, because both they have reaped wealth from their work.

According to the Celebrity Net Worth site, since August of last year Rihanna’s net worth is $1.7 billion.which made it the woman in the richest music industry in the world.

While your partner has a net worth of $10 million.