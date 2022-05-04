5 curiosities you did not know about Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend

Now what kim kardashian has decided to continue with her life, away from the controversy and her ex-husband, kanye-westthe businesswoman has decided to take a step forward with her new love Peter Davidson. Know 5 curiosities about the new couple of the socialite:

He was not happy at school

Although today he is a renowned comedian, the truth is that, Peter Davidson He suffered a lot at school because of bullying. Even though he attended three different high schools, he was always alone, since he had no friends because of his shyness and constantly being bullied. According to his own words, he was not happy in his childhood until he went to Staten Island to go to college.

His father died in the historic attack against the United States

Many Americans were affected by the 9/11 terrorist attack. Because of this terrible event, many consider it one of the most tragic historical events in the American Union. Thousands of people lost their lives in the famous twin towers, and among them, unfortunately, was the father of Peter DavidsonScott Davidson, in his duties as a firefighter.

Happy heavenly Father’s Day to Pete Davidson’s dad, Scott.🖤 Sending everyone who lost their dad some love today and always. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/uYHK89bmrP — MGK & Pete gifs (@mgkandpetegifs) June 20, 2021

suffers from mental illness

In his teens to Peter Davidson He was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease. This is an inflammatory bowel disease. In addition, Davidson also suffers from a mental health problem, better known as borderline personality disorder, which limits him from regulating his emotions, as well as controlling his impulses.

felt suicidal

In addition to kim kardashiananother of his millionaire and well-known girlfriends was the singer Ariana Grande. However, Peter Davidson and the singer ended after she broke up with him after the death of Mac Miller. He felt compelled to close his social networks, since he felt “suicidal”.

famous ex girlfriends

Apart from kim kardashian Y Ariana Grande, Peter Davidson He has also had love affairs with other celebrities of the moment. Among them stand out Margaret Qualey, kate beckinsale And till Kaia Gerber.