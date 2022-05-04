19 movies with UCM actors as protagonists of love

It’s so, so rare to see Loki and the Scarlet Witch having an affair…

In addition to rooting for the heroes to win in the MCU movie or series you’re watching, you could also be rooting for two of the characters to end up together.

While your favorite duo may never fall in love in your favorite MCU installment, we can see what they’d look like as a couple in other movies.

These are 19 couples of MCU actors who played couples in non-Marvel movies:

one.

You already know Gwyneth Paltrow and Mark Ruffalo as Pepper Potts and Bruce Banner/Hulk.

Zade Rosenthal/©Walt Disney Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / courtesy Everett Collection

in romantic comedy Flying highthey play Donna and her love interest, Ted.

Miramax / Â©Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection

They also play the on-and-off couple Phoebe and Mark in Thanks for sharing.

Roadside Attractions / Â©Roadside Attractions/Courtesy Everett Collection

two.

You meet Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson as Erik Killmonger and Valkyrie.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection / Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

In the spinoffs of Rocky, believe Y creed IIplay Donnie Creed and his partner, Bianca.

Barry Wetcher / Â©MGM/courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

3.

You meet Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke as Nakia and M’Baku in Black Panther.

Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection / Matt Kennedy /© Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

In Usplay the marriage of Adelaide and Gabriel Wilson.

Photo Credit: Claudette Barius / Â©Universal/courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

Four.

You meet Elizabeth Olsen and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and her twin brother, Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver.

Walt Disney Co. / Â©Walt Disney Co./courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

In Godzilla (2014), they play the husband and wife Elle and Ford Brody.

Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

5.

Elizabeth has also shared the screen with Wyatt Russell, who played John Walker/American agent in The falcon and the winter soldier.

Disney+/Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection / Chuck Zlotnick / ©Disney+/Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

In Ingrid changes courseplay the married couple of Taylor Sloane and Ezra O’Keefe.

6.

Elizabeth Olsen has also teamed up with Tom Hiddleston aka Loki.

Disney+/Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

In the biopic The Hank-Williams Storythey play singer Hank Williams and his wife, Audrey Sheppard.

Sony Pictures / Â©Sony Pictures/Everett Collection / Everett Collection

7.

Like Elizabeth, Tom has also shared the screen with other Marvel actors, such as Tilda Swinton, aka the Ancient of Doctor Strange.

Disney+/Marvel Studios / courtesy Everett Collection / / Via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

In only lovers surviveplay the centuries-old vampire husbands Eve and Adam.

8.

He also acted with Rachel Weisz, who you’ll recognize as Melina Vostokoff from Black Widow.

Disney+/Marvel Studios / courtesy Everett Collection / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

In The deep blue seathey make Hester Collyer and Freddie Page, with whom she has an affair.

Music Box Films / Music Box Films / courtesy Everett Collection

9.

You meet Paul Bettany as the voice of JARVIS/Vision and his real life wife, Jennifer Connelly, as the voice of Karen/suit girl in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Disney+/Marvel Studios/Courtesy Everett Collection/Marvel Studios/Via youtube.com

In Creationplay the marriage of Charles and Emma Darwin.

Newmarket Releasing / Â©Newmarket Releasing/Courtesy Everett Collection

10.

You meet Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow and Steve Rogers/Captain America.

Walt Disney Co. / Â©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

In The babysitter’s diarythey play Annie Braddock aka “Nanny” and her love interest Hayden aka “The Harvard Hottie.”

Weinstein Company / Â©Weinstein Company/Courtesy Everett Collection

eleven.

Scarlett has also been in a movie with Benedict Cumberbatch aka Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection / / Via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

In the other boleyn (2008), play Mary Boleyn and William Carey, her cheating husband with King Henry VIII.

Focus Features / Â©Focus Features/courtesy Everett Collect / Everett Collection

12.

In addition, Scarlett shared the screen with Bradley Cooper, who is part of the MCU as the voice of Rocket.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

In He do not like you to muchthey play Anna and Ben, who have an affair.

New Line Cinema / Â©New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection

13.

Bradley has also starred in a movie with his co-star from Guardians of the GalaxyZoe Saldana, who plays Gamora.

Walt Disney Co. / Â©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

In the big secretThey made the marriage of Dora and Rory Jansen, and they also briefly became a royal couple.

Cbs Films/CBS Films/Everett Collection

14.

Zoe was also in a movie with Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/Hulk.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / courtesy Everett Collection

In feelings that healThey play husband and wife Maggie and Cam Stuart.

Sony Pictures / Â©Sony Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

fifteen.

You know Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May from Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection / Marvel Studios / Via youtube.com

In 20 kilos of messthey play a married couple, Peter and Faith, and then they went out for a little while in real life.

riStar Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

16.

In addition, Robert has shared the screen with Rachel McAdams, aka Dr. Christine Palmer from Doctor Strange.

Jay Maidment / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection / Jay Maidment / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

In Sherlock Holmesmake up the titular detective and Irene Adler, who, while not appearing in the actual story, was written as Sherlock’s partner.

Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

17.

Rachel was also in a movie with Jake Gyllenhaal, who you know as Mysterio from Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Jay-Maidment / © Columbia Pictures / © Marvel Studios/ Courtesy Everett Collection / Marvel Studios / Via youtube.com

In south pawplay the marriage of Maureen and Billy Hope.

Scott Garfield/©Weinstein Company / courtesy Everett Collection

18.

You know Salma Hayek as Ajak from Eternals and Alfred Molina as Dr. Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection / Sony Pictures Releasing / © Marvel Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

In the biopic Fridaplay the painter Frida Kahlo and her husband, Diego Rivera.

New Yorker Films / Â©Miramax/courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

19.

And lastly, you know Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova from Black Widow and Harry Styles as Eros/Starfox from Eternals.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

in the next release Don’t Worry Darlingthey play the marriage Alice and Jack.

This post was translated from English.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker