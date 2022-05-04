19 movies with UCM actors as protagonists of love
It’s so, so rare to see Loki and the Scarlet Witch having an affair…
In addition to rooting for the heroes to win in the MCU movie or series you’re watching, you could also be rooting for two of the characters to end up together.
While your favorite duo may never fall in love in your favorite MCU installment, we can see what they’d look like as a couple in other movies.
These are 19 couples of MCU actors who played couples in non-Marvel movies:
one.
You already know Gwyneth Paltrow and Mark Ruffalo as Pepper Potts and Bruce Banner/Hulk.
in romantic comedy Flying highthey play Donna and her love interest, Ted.
They also play the on-and-off couple Phoebe and Mark in Thanks for sharing.
two.
You meet Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson as Erik Killmonger and Valkyrie.
In the spinoffs of Rocky, believe Y creed IIplay Donnie Creed and his partner, Bianca.
3.
You meet Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke as Nakia and M’Baku in Black Panther.
In Usplay the marriage of Adelaide and Gabriel Wilson.
Four.
You meet Elizabeth Olsen and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and her twin brother, Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver.
In Godzilla (2014), they play the husband and wife Elle and Ford Brody.
5.
Elizabeth has also shared the screen with Wyatt Russell, who played John Walker/American agent in The falcon and the winter soldier.
In Ingrid changes courseplay the married couple of Taylor Sloane and Ezra O’Keefe.
6.
Elizabeth Olsen has also teamed up with Tom Hiddleston aka Loki.
In the biopic The Hank-Williams Storythey play singer Hank Williams and his wife, Audrey Sheppard.
7.
Like Elizabeth, Tom has also shared the screen with other Marvel actors, such as Tilda Swinton, aka the Ancient of Doctor Strange.
In only lovers surviveplay the centuries-old vampire husbands Eve and Adam.
8.
He also acted with Rachel Weisz, who you’ll recognize as Melina Vostokoff from Black Widow.
In The deep blue seathey make Hester Collyer and Freddie Page, with whom she has an affair.
9.
You meet Paul Bettany as the voice of JARVIS/Vision and his real life wife, Jennifer Connelly, as the voice of Karen/suit girl in Spider-Man: Homecoming.
In Creationplay the marriage of Charles and Emma Darwin.
10.
You meet Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow and Steve Rogers/Captain America.
In The babysitter’s diarythey play Annie Braddock aka “Nanny” and her love interest Hayden aka “The Harvard Hottie.”
eleven.
Scarlett has also been in a movie with Benedict Cumberbatch aka Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange.
In the other boleyn (2008), play Mary Boleyn and William Carey, her cheating husband with King Henry VIII.
12.
In addition, Scarlett shared the screen with Bradley Cooper, who is part of the MCU as the voice of Rocket.
In He do not like you to muchthey play Anna and Ben, who have an affair.
13.
Bradley has also starred in a movie with his co-star from Guardians of the GalaxyZoe Saldana, who plays Gamora.
In the big secretThey made the marriage of Dora and Rory Jansen, and they also briefly became a royal couple.
14.
Zoe was also in a movie with Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/Hulk.
In feelings that healThey play husband and wife Maggie and Cam Stuart.
fifteen.
You know Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May from Spider-Man: No Way Home.
In 20 kilos of messthey play a married couple, Peter and Faith, and then they went out for a little while in real life.
16.
In addition, Robert has shared the screen with Rachel McAdams, aka Dr. Christine Palmer from Doctor Strange.
In Sherlock Holmesmake up the titular detective and Irene Adler, who, while not appearing in the actual story, was written as Sherlock’s partner.
17.
Rachel was also in a movie with Jake Gyllenhaal, who you know as Mysterio from Spider-Man: Far From Home.
In south pawplay the marriage of Maureen and Billy Hope.
18.
You know Salma Hayek as Ajak from Eternals and Alfred Molina as Dr. Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man: No Way Home.
In the biopic Fridaplay the painter Frida Kahlo and her husband, Diego Rivera.
19.
And lastly, you know Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova from Black Widow and Harry Styles as Eros/Starfox from Eternals.
in the next release Don’t Worry Darlingthey play the marriage Alice and Jack.
This post was translated from English.