11 facts that could make a fan uncomfortable on May 4

The force is with you?

It is well known that a saga as long and extensive as Star Wars is, has a lot of “fabric to cut” in terms of information, but celebrating the 11th anniversary of that day recorded as the first fan “convention” for the saga, we have chosen 11 facts that could save you from an endless discussion with a fan or that could win you some trivia.

– Originally Luke Skywalker may have been called Luke Starkillerfortunately the name did not pass the last filter, although it is not the only issue related to the name of these characters.

– The saga is not in order. So far there are nine Star Wars movies. George Lucas decided to start with the so-called “Episode IV” and its two successorssince the technology of the time would not allow him to develop them in the progressive order.

– An extremely expensive bet, George Lucas, fearful of what could happen with the first film, bet against Steven Spielberg and the now cult film, Close Encounters of the Third Kindto see which one was more successful.

“Look, let’s do one thing: we’re going to trade box office percentages. I’ll give you 2.5% of my movie if you give me 2.5% of Encounters of the Third Kind“

Now we know that it was not such a good idea, but it is a story worth telling.

– Star Wars in South America. It has had locations in many parts of the world to expose the planets and scenarios of this saga, the only one in South America is the Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia. During The Last Jediit appears Crait this place is not the most hospitable place in the galaxy, although it is an ideal place to get away from it all. There are not many who feel at home on this site, but it is possible to see the strange Vulptex.

– The Stormtroopers commanded by Darth Vader are based on soldiers of the German army, these specialized in infiltration techniques during the First World War.

– Real estate on the rise. The value of a ship like The Death Star, this spherical-shaped space facility would cost an estimated US$952 trillion to build by 2022according to a calculation made in 2012 by Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.

-The Mandalorian Y The Book Of Boba Fett, are considered by specialized critics as the true return of the “essence” of the franchise. In addition, it is the first time that actors with established names are part of the saga, Giancarlo Esposito, Oscar Isaac, Diego Luna, Felicity Jones and Pedro Pascal are some of them.

– The Mexican protagonist of Star Wars. Diego Luna is so far the only Mexican actor part of history. In the character of him as Cassian Andor and is presented in the series of Star Wars: Andor, which premieres on Disney + this 2022.

– The first film, Star Wars: Episode 4 A New Hope and its five subsequent deliveries, continue to locate starwars in the list of the most lucrative film franchises.

– The franchise has been referenced thousands of times, but one of its most hilarious cameos has been that of Mark Hamill in The Simpson, where Homer, by chance of the plot ends up being the bodyguard of the mayor “diamond” while attending a convention of scifi, where Hamill, dressed as Luke Skywalker was the main guest

– Hey, hey! Although there are few existing versions of “Luke Skywalker” in his translated version of the books into Iberian Spanish he was known as “Luke Trotacielos”, “Chewbacca” was named “Mascatabaco”, instead of “Chewie”, they called him “Masca”. “C3PO” was named Trespo; although they omitted the “c”. “R2D2” is called Arturito, for his English phonetics. “Obi Wan Kenobi” came up with the idea of ​​calling him “Uncle Oven”.