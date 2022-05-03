Yolanda Ventura: the yellow card of ‘Parchís’ that reached the cover of Playboy

For many generations, the word Parcheesi not only refers to the famous board game that has provided, and continues to provide, so many hours of fun. For little more than a decade it was the name adopted by a children’s music band which became a true mass phenomenon both in Spain and in Latin America, especially in the late 1970s and mid-1980s.

In 1985 there would be the end of the golden age of the group that ended with 6 albums -released in Spain- and 7 films, but its permanence in the collective memory of millions of people is more than evident. From the original members of ParcheesiTino Fernández Fernández (red card), Yolanda Ventura Román (yellow card), Gemma Prat Termens (green card), Óscar Ferrer Cañadas (blue card) -although replaced shortly after by Frank Díaz- and David Muñoz Forcada (given), Ventura is the one that has maintained the greatest connection with the world of entertainment over the years, although far from music.

Enlarge ‘Parchís’ became a mass phenomenon. Netflix

And it is that since he left Parcheesi, the Catalan focused more on acting building a solid career along the way, although closely linked to Mexico, a country that welcomed her with open arms in the 1990s and of which she also has nationality. But before crossing the pond, Yolanda Ventura participated in the series Broken plateswhere he coincided with Verónica Forqué, and under the orders of Javier Elorrieta to shoot the feature film the night of rage (1986).

Already in Mexico, Ventura became a regular at the TV soaps coming to participate in almost thirty, although it has also appeared more sporadically in other series, movies and plays. The yellow card of Parchís was married until 2010 with the Mexican actor Alejandro Aragón with whom she has a son.

In 2013, Yolanda Ventura returned strongly to the present day after protate the cover of the Mexican edition of Playboy when I was 44 years old. “What I want is a serious career as an actress, break a little that image that the public has of meas if I had dedicated my whole life to children, when it is not true, ”the actress assured Rumberos.net, who did not hide that the reason for her posing was purely monetary.

“If you don’t say that, they tell you: ‘ah, what a hypocrite’, but it’s also true. I have been working since I was eight years old and I have been paying a mortgage for six”, added the actress, who is still active – she premiered two soap operas in 2021 – and has rebuilt her life with actor Odiseo Bichir. In addition, a brief review of her Instagram profile confirms that she does not deny her stage in Parchís or the cover of Playboy, since there are several references that she makes of her through her publications of both. episodes of her biography.