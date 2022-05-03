Yellow Cristiano Ronaldo, another double gesture: England in chaos

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be totally in the balance and to keep the Premier in suspense: and yet another gesture has arrived from CR7

Christian Ronaldo, for better or for worse, it continues to catalyze media attention of the Ingiterra but not only. The Portuguese has experienced a troubled season, like everything else Manchester Unitedwhich was the real let down Premier League. The Red Devils with the defeat against Arsenal they basically said goodbye to the chance to qualify in Champions League. Obviously this has pushed, at least on paper, the future of CR7 far from Carrington. And even there has been talk of a possible new marriage with real Madridfrom partner of Mbappe.

Difficult, extremely difficult for this to happen. But in the meantime, the Manchester knot needs to be solved: a few weeks ago the Portuguese let everyone know that he had no intention of fighting for sixth place. This was joined by the arrival of Rangnick which has a philosophy opposite to the presence of Ronaldo, now the further unknown linked to ten Hagnew manager of the United. CR7 he still has another year on his contract, in any case he is the team’s top scorer and also yesterday with Brentford he scored again and was the best in the field. And he sent a couple of signals too.

Ronaldo, double signal for his stay at Manchester United: the newspapers unleashed

On the exultation after the 2-0 goal, Cristiano Ronaldo he tapped his finger on his chest and then directed it towards the field, the pitch. A gesture that for all the main British tabloids, from the ‘Daily Star’ to ‘The Guardian’ via the ‘Telegraph’, has been interpreted as a sign of his desire to stay. Despite, therefore, theEuropa League. In England almost nothing else was talked about, also because this also made the pair with another gesture after the final whistle. “I’m not finished”, he told the cameras as they passed him on the pitch. Which may mean that ‘I am still the strongest, the withdrawal is far away’, but also ‘My work here is not finished’.

However, the newspapers saw it as a positive indication of the permanence of Ronaldo at United, as almost the only fixed point given that Cavani he will go away and Rashford and Martial are also taking risks after a very difficult season. “He played with the team, earned and converted the penalty, helped in defense. Why shouldn’t he be part of the team? But it’s a question you need to ask ten Hag And Christian”, he said Rangnick after the match. In short, the future is still all at stake. Certainly there is what to see CR7 in Europa League would have the sensational, just knowing the Portuguese and his incredible desire to break records in Champions.