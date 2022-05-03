WWE would already have a large candidate stadium to host Royal Rumble 2023

As we pointed out last week, WWE intends to hold more events in large stadiums from now on. It is a new economic strategy promoted by the company’s president, Nick Khan, who intends to make it the norm from now on.

In this way, fightful has reported that the next edition of Royal Rumble, which will take place in January 2023, currently has the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as its main candidatewhich already hosted the 2017 and 1997 editions. The stadium, former home of the San Antonio Spurs, has a capacity of 64,000 spectators.

Nevertheless, Nothing is confirmed yet, so we will have to wait for the company to officially announce the place and location. In this regard, it should be remembered that the location of last year’s Summerslam edition was discussed until shortly before the actual announcement date.

Since 2019, WWE has been celebrating the Royal Rumble editions in large stadiums. As for the Alamodome, It should be noted that it was the first large stadium to host an edition of Royal Rumble, and the only one for more than two decades.

In addition to San Antonio, there are two more cities that have shown their interest in hosting the event, Seattle and New Orleans. We will have to wait for the official announcement from WWE to know the official and definitive venue of the great event in January.

