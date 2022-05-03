WWE SmackDown Audience April 29, 2022
The last episode of Friday Night SmackDown aired on FOX recorded a preliminary audience of 1,953,000 viewers on average. This number represents a slight increase compared to the previous week, when the Show of the blue brand registered 1,952,000 viewers on average. This week’s preliminary audience recorded 1,859,000 viewers.
The program recorded an Compartir of 0.38 in the demographics of interest between 18 and 49 years old. This represents a decrease compared to the previous week (0.47). SmackDown’s audience was affected by the broadcast of the NFL Draft and the NBA playoffs.
The chapter of the blue brand had several fights and segments of interest, highlighting the confrontation between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre and the Beat The Clock between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.
Audiences WWE SmackDown 2022
- January 7: 2,271,000 viewers
- January 14: 2,147,000 viewers
- January 21: 2,255,000 viewers
- January 28: 2,217,000 viewers
- February 4: 2,151,000 viewers
- February 11: 2,231,000 viewers
- February 18: 2,173,000 viewers
- February 25: 2,114,000 viewers
- March 4: 2,261,000 viewers
- March 11: 2,226,000 viewers
- March 18: 2,147,000 viewers
- March 25: 2,180,000 viewers
- April 1: 2,359,000 viewers
- April 8: 2,230,000 viewers
- April 15: 2,142,000 viewers
- April 22: 1,952,000 viewers
-
April 29: 1,953,000 viewers
Audiences WWE SmackDown 2021
- October 8: 2,147,000 viewers
- October 15: 866,000 viewers (FS1)
- October 22: 2,249,000 viewers
- October 29: 1,032,000 viewers (FS1)
- November 5: 2,093,000 viewers
- November 12: 2,104,000 viewers
- November 19: 2,064,000 viewers
- November 26: 2,149,000 viewers
- December 3: 2,130,000 viewers
- December 10: 2,142,000 viewers
- December 17: 2,303,000 viewers
- December 24: 1,972,000 viewers
- December 31: 378,000 viewers (FS1)
