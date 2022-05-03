WWE SmackDown Audience April 29, 2022

The last episode of Friday Night SmackDown aired on FOX recorded a preliminary audience of 1,953,000 viewers on average. This number represents a slight increase compared to the previous week, when the Show of the blue brand registered 1,952,000 viewers on average. This week’s preliminary audience recorded 1,859,000 viewers.

The program recorded an Compartir of 0.38 in the demographics of interest between 18 and 49 years old. This represents a decrease compared to the previous week (0.47). SmackDown’s audience was affected by the broadcast of the NFL Draft and the NBA playoffs.

The chapter of the blue brand had several fights and segments of interest, highlighting the confrontation between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre and the Beat The Clock between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.



Audiences WWE SmackDown 2022

January 7: 2,271,000 viewers

January 14: 2,147,000 viewers

January 21: 2,255,000 viewers

January 28: 2,217,000 viewers

February 4: 2,151,000 viewers

February 11: 2,231,000 viewers

February 18: 2,173,000 viewers

February 25: 2,114,000 viewers

March 4: 2,261,000 viewers

March 11: 2,226,000 viewers

March 18: 2,147,000 viewers

March 25: 2,180,000 viewers

April 1: 2,359,000 viewers

April 8: 2,230,000 viewers

April 15: 2,142,000 viewers

April 22: 1,952,000 viewers



April 29: 1,953,000 viewers



Audiences WWE SmackDown 2021

October 8: 2,147,000 viewers

October 15: 866,000 viewers (FS1)

October 22: 2,249,000 viewers

October 29: 1,032,000 viewers (FS1)

November 5: 2,093,000 viewers

November 12: 2,104,000 viewers

November 19: 2,064,000 viewers

November 26: 2,149,000 viewers

December 3: 2,130,000 viewers

December 10: 2,142,000 viewers

December 17: 2,303,000 viewers

December 24: 1,972,000 viewers

December 31: 378,000 viewers (FS1)

