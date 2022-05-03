WWE: Roderick Strong has asked for his release

depending on the medium Fightful Select, the NXT wrestler Roderick Strong would have asked for his release from WWE dissatisfied with his role in the company. In addition, it would not be the first time that he has done it in recent months.

Strong is the last link of “Undisputed Era” who still remains in WWE. The other three former colleagues of his changed sides during 2021 and ended up in All Elite Wrestling, the direct competition of the McMahon company. Meanwhile, the former North American and cruiserweight champion has not left NXT.

This WWE exit request, being one of many throughout these first months of 2022, would be justified by his unhappy with the deal that the fighter receives from the creatives. Strong, after breaking Undisputed Era, was put into the stable he led Malcolm Bivens (another recent WWE layoffs): Diamond Mine. But the former ROH worker hasn’t had much time on TV in recent months.

Roderick had lost his unification match Cruiserweight Championship and North American Championship on January 4 in New Year’s Evil in view of Carmel Hayes. Since then, he has been involved in tag team matches alongside The Creed Brothers, until he had a solo match against Ilja Dragunov for the United Kingdom Championship and two matches to earn a shot at the North American title; losing all three times.

In the last episode of NXT 2.0Roderick Strong had a segment with his team, implying that he was going to open it up due to different discussions between both parties, and even agreed to a fight for his teammates the Creed against viking raiders.

With Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly forming a stable in AEW, nobody knows if Strong will end up there, since according to Fightful, WWE has no plans to release him and the fighter has been “professional” in terms of his character in recent weeks. Although for several members of the company staff, it was surprising that Strong have not been fired along with the rest of other talents April 29.

