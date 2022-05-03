WWE had a different name on the NXT layoff list

just a few days ago the NXT 2.0 dressing room was lightened with the dismissal of several fighters and fighters, some as surprising as Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis or Harland. Anyone would have thought that both could have a good career in the main cast. Perhaps one day they will have the opportunity but from now on they will have to look for their future in other companies.

► NXT could have another fired

It was them – we are talking about all of them because we still do not have enough information to point to any of them – but it could have been others. In the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Álvarez reveals that there is a list with other names that were going to see their contract terminated but they finally stayed. At the moment, it does not point out the reason for the change.

“I got the list of, it was like ten names or whatever, and then a few hours later, ten names came out that had been fired. I don’t know why I thought of doing it, but I decided I was going to pair them up.