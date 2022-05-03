With Vin Diesel in the eye of the storm, Fast and Furious 10 has a new director

Vin Diesel, actor. Photo: NA.

It seemed that after the announcement of the new additions to the cast, everything was ready for the shooting of Fast Xthe first installment of the end of Fast and Furious, in harmony. But a few days before it began, filmmaker Justin Lin pulled out of the project, forcing the production to scramble to find a replacement as soon as possible.

Who was chosen as the new director? None other than Frenchman Louis Leterrier, the man behind The Incredible Hulk and Clash of the Titans, among other titles. It should be remembered that the end of the franchise starring Vin Diesel will be divided into two parts in which “The Rock” Dwayne Johnson will not be present. “I told him directly that I will not return to the franchise. I was firm but cordial with my words and told him that I will always support the cast and I will always be happy for the success of the franchise, but that there is no chance of his coming back.”he told in an interview, after Diesel publicly asked him to return. “Vin’s recent post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he mentioned his children, or the death of Paul Walker. Leave them out. We had talked about it months before and came to a clear understanding.”he added.

The truth is that the actor who plays Dominic Toretto was in the eye of the storm. Not only because on more than one occasion, Johnson pointed out that he did not agree with his behavior on the recording set, but because there are rumors that Lin’s resignation is attributed to him. “With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step down as director of ‘Fast X’ while remaining on the project as a producer. For 10 years and five films I have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts and the best fucking car races. On a personal note, as the son of Asian immigrants, I am proud to help build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the incredible cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me to the FAST family”said the Taiwanese director through a statement.

But beyond his message, NY Daily News assured that the filmmaker stepped aside, tired of the rudeness of the protagonist, accused of being late for filming days without knowing his lines. “No one will attack Vin Diesel publicly, but everyone knows it,” says the American media. For now, the actor has not spoken about it and, despite the internal ones, fans can rest easy because the project is back on track.





