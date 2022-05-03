WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE: Bard of Avon Icon of universal literature￼

English playwright, poet, actor born on April 26, 1564 in Stratford-up-avon, United Kingdom, married Anne Hathaway and did various trades to survive, had three sons, a pair of twins- Hamnet, Susana Hall and Judith Quiney .

He moved to London, where he developed his literary career and worked at the Chamberlain’Men’s Theater Company, later becoming co-owner. He leaves his family to find greater opportunities.

In 1593 he published one of his first literary successes, his poem Venus and Adonis, a pioneer in the use of grammatical form and structure – verses without rhymes, overlapping and superlative adjectives – later he would develop plays: fourteen comedies, ten tragedies, ten historical dramas . Before the year 1600 he mounts the comedy: The dream of a nigth of summer.

From 1600 comedies such as “dark comedies” and tragedies were published, here he abandons the ironic tint to give way to deeper themes and delve into the psyche of the characters, exceptional works flourish such as: Romeo and Juliet, Hamlet and Macbeth. It is said that the play of Hamlet was written due to the premature death of his son Hamnet -11 years old, twin of his daughter Susana and Ophelia is inspired by the death of a cousin.

His last writings according to his critics were the tragicomedies, from 1608, with the Tempest -1611-1612, his literary career ended. In those years he left London and returned to Stratford and died on April 23, 1616 -according to the current Julian calendar in England.

William Shakespeare was highly criticized for his works, because as he had no academic training his creative capacity was doubted, he invented that unknown authors, who did not want to be known, supplied him with the works… we know that the Bard of Avon staged a work of the Spanish genius Cervantes, we do not know if they knew each other personally, just like the Inca Garcilaso De la Vega in Seville, he knew about Cervantes.

In 1623, the actors of his company honor the poet’s memory by bringing together most of his works in a single volume: First Folio: Comedies, Tragedies and Histories.

You may be interested in:

Likethis: Like Loading…

Related