Will the Earth be uninhabitable by 2050?

At the rate we’re going, if carbon emissions do not go down in the next three years, the Earth will be completely uninhabitable by 2050that is, he only has 28 years left to live.

Apart from being fatalistic, it is an imminent reality that was raised in April of this year in the

latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

better known by its acronym in English: IPCC.

The climate emergency of the report marks the year 2025 as the deadline for carbon emissions to reach their historical maximum, once the moment arrives, greenhouse gases could increase to the point that life on the planet is totally improbable .

As we saw in the movie Netflix starring Leonardo Di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence, don’t look upThis alarm that the IPCC 2022 report releases, is not something new, for years it has been warning about the subject, however, humans have turned a deaf ear to it.

According to the report, if no change is possible, in the next two decades, the planet will face various weather hazards unavoidable with global warming of 1.5°C (2.7°F). Even if this level of warming is temporarily exceeded, there will be additional severe impacts, some of which will be irreversible.

The increased heat waves, droughts and floods has already exceeded the tolerance thresholds of plants and animals, and has caused the mass mortality of various species, such as trees and corals.

These Meteorological phenomena Extremes occur simultaneously, creating cascading impacts that are increasingly difficult to control. Due to these phenomena, millions of people have been exposed to a situation of acute food and water insecurity, especially in the African and Asian continents, as well as in Central and South America.

If you don’t decrease the carbon emissions by the year 2025, humans could face unstoppable extreme heat waves, wildfires, hurricanes, and prolonged droughts.

Furthermore, since the use of gases harmful to the atmosphereit would be unlikely for humanity and other species to overcome the biological filter of climatic conditions.

According to the same organism, the measures that are adopted in the present will determine the way in which people will adapt and how nature will respond to the increasing climatic risks to come.

Tips to reduce your impact on global warming

Our impact on the earth is measured by our carbon footprint. It is an indicator expressed in CO2 that measures the amount of greenhouse gases (GHG) that are released into the atmosphere with certain activities.

In accordance with

Climate Consulting by Selectra

The carbon footprint can be reduced individually if we consider the following actions:

1. Prefer shared car trips, as well as alternative transport such as bicycles or public transport.

2. Change your eating habits. Reduce the consumption of meat and fish. Replacing the consumption of red meat with white meat allows us to reduce GHG emissions by 80%.

3. Regulate the temperature of your home. In winter, reducing the heating from 20ºC to 19ºC can save 7% on the electricity bill.

4. Your use of technology also leaves an environmental footprint. For every 10 minutes of video watched, an average of 50 gCO2e is emitted on a global scale, equivalent to 250 m traveled by car.

