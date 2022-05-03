Will Smith’s ‘spiritual journey’ details, why he’s in India with ‘a guru’

Personally and professionally, there are many the consequences suffered by Will Smith for his behavior at the Oscars. After the resounding slap to Chris Rockfor the joke that he made of Jada Pinkett during the presentation of the awards, the Academy quickly took action on the matter, prohibiting Will Smith from attending upcoming galas and events for 10 years.

Later we learned that they began to suspend or postpone projects in which Will Smith was involvedWhat the sequel to ‘Bright’ that Netflix was preparing with him, or ‘Bad Boys 4’, the fourth movie of ‘2 Rebel Cops’ that the actor had.

After a month disappeared, in which he has only been seen arriving at mumbai airport, the reason for Will Smith’s trip to India would be clear. The American actor has traveled to India to practice yoga and meditation, People has learned. The star has been found there with a “guru spiritual” that is guiding him in these turbulent times after the violent incident. According to Mans World India, the actor traveled to visit the spiritual leader Sadhguru, whom he already met with his family in 2019.

This new version is preceded by others about Will Smith’s trip to India, who was smiling before the cameras and took photos with fans who saw him in Mumbai. According to Us Weekly, it was a family trip that the Smiths planned it before the Oscars, and which Jada insisted on doingafter the actor was admitted to a rehabilitation center due to the stress he has suffered.

This new information would confirm that Will Smith has started a process of change and recovery after what happened. He already published a statement on his networks in which he claimed to repent for his aggression against Chris Rock, and publicly apologized to the comedian. It seems that Smith intends to get through this chapter of his career with an intense recovery that, for now, will keep him out of the spotlight.

Jada Pinkettthe actor’s wife, and to whom the joke was directed, spoke on her Red Table Talk program, broadcast by Facebook Watch, where she avoided speaking openly about the consequences of the incident: “Some of the discoveries about our recovery They will be shared at the table when the time comes.

