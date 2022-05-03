Will Smith’s ‘Gettin’ Jiggy wit It’ Sample Another Hit Song

One of Will Smith’s most famous songs is “Gettin’ Jiggy wit It”. Smith sampled part of a famous ’70s group’s song. Later, the producer of the 1970s hit revealed what he thought of the sample.

Will Smith’s ‘Gettin’ Jiggy with It’ Teases a Song a Record Company Didn’t Believe In

Nile Rodgers is a music legend. He is a singer, songwriter, and producer who has worked with Madonna, David Bowie, Daft Punk, and many others. In the 1970s, he worked with Sister Sledge, the disco group behind “We Are Family” and “He’s the Greatest Dancer.” During a 2018 interview with Music Week, Rodgers discussed driving the success of “He’s the Greatest Dancer.”

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker