Will Smith’s ‘Gettin’ Jiggy wit It’ Sample Another Hit Song

One of Will Smith’s most famous songs is “Gettin’ Jiggy wit It”. Smith sampled part of a famous ’70s group’s song. Later, the producer of the 1970s hit revealed what he thought of the sample.

Will Smith’s ‘Gettin’ Jiggy with It’ Teases a Song a Record Company Didn’t Believe In

Nile Rodgers is a music legend. He is a singer, songwriter, and producer who has worked with Madonna, David Bowie, Daft Punk, and many others. In the 1970s, he worked with Sister Sledge, the disco group behind “We Are Family” and “He’s the Greatest Dancer.” During a 2018 interview with Music Week, Rodgers discussed driving the success of “He’s the Greatest Dancer.”

“The trick was to play ‘We Are Family’ for the record company and say, ‘That song is so good no one will hear another Sister Sledge song ever again.’ That’s all they’re going to be: one-hit wonders,’” Rodgers recalled. “They said, ‘But it’s so good you have to turn it off!’ I insisted, ‘No, ‘He’s the Greatest Dancer’ is a great song,’ and that song is how we broke up Sister Sledge. It was a platinum single in the US, so we were right.” “He’s the Greatest Dancer” would get a second life in the 1990s when Smith sampled it on “Gettin’ Jiggy wit It”.

What Nile Rodgers thought about Will Smith trying out his music

Rodgers was also a member of the funk band Chic. During a 2013 interview with The Herald, he was asked about Chic’s influence on music. Rodgers said that Chic was influential, if not exactly a “cornerstone.”

“As the decades went on and people got into what I call the composite form of sampling, like Public Enemy, the interesting thing about Chic’s songs is that they basically became the backbone of a lot of records, like [Will Smith’s] ‘Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It’, or for a lot of Puffy’s records,” Rodgers said. “That makes me proud, that they keep our records relatively pure, and just write a new song on top of that.” For the record, “Gettin’ Jiggy wit It” features Sister Sledge but not Chic.

How ‘He’s the Greatest Dancer’ and ‘Gettin’ Jiggy wit It’ Performed on the US Chart

“He’s the Greatest Dancer” and “Gettin’ Jiggy wit It” were hits; however, one song was much more popular than the other. “He’s the Greatest Dancer” reached number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained on the chart for 19 weeks. Sister Sledge released the song on the album We are family. The album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for 33 weeks.

On the other hand, “Gettin’ Jiggy wit It” became much more prominent in the United States. For three weeks, the track topped the Billboard Hot 100. It stayed on the chart for 32 weeks. Smith included “Gettin’ Jiggy wit It” on his album Big Willie style. The album reached number 8 on the Billboard 200 and spent 99 weeks on the chart.

“Gettin’ Jiggy wit It” is a classic pop-rap song, and it wouldn’t be the same without Sister Sledge.

