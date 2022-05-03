Will Smith explains that “there has never been infidelity” in his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith opened up about his relationship with his wife of 25 years, Jada Pinkett Smith, and how “there has never been any infidelity” in their marriage.

The couple made headlines after an episode of Jada’s show, Red Table Talkin 2020, where he revealed that he had an “entanglement” with the singer August Alsina while married.

the star of king richard53, opened up about some of the rumors that have been circulating about their relationship in a recent interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings last year. And the actor says that he is not only not bothered by the “chatter”, but also encourages it.

“I have decided that chattering about my life can benefit people,” he explained. “I think chattering is the first stage of having a real conversation and being able to really explore whether some of the things in your heart are loving or poisonous.”

After Jada, 50, spoke about Alsina in Red Table Talkit was speculated that the star of The Matrix Revolutions had an affair However, Will squashed that rumor, noting that “there has never been any infidelity” or unwanted surprises in their relationship.

“There has never been infidelity in our marriage,” he explained. “Jada and I talk about everything, and we’ve never been surprised by anything, ever.”

However, Will’s marriage has still come in for some mild criticism. During this year’s BAFTA Awards, presenter Rebel Wilson made a joke about Will and Jada’s marriage, after he won Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in king richard. Will was unable to attend the ceremony in person, so film director Reinaldo Marcus Green accepted the award on his behalf.

In response to Will’s win, Wilson joked that he thought his “best performance in the last year was accepting all of his wife’s boyfriends.” When the public complained, the star of pitch-perfect Said, “Hey, he didn’t come!”

Last September, Will spoke with GQ about their marriage and confessed that there was a point where they decided not to have a monogamous relationship, since “they were both miserable and clearly something had to change”.

And although Jada and Alsina’s entanglement was talked about in many different media outlets, the star of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air he said that both he and his wife had sexual relations with other people.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith (Getty Images)

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage,” he explained. “Jada had relatives who had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a very different way than I grew up.”

“There were endless relevant discussions about, what is relationship perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for much of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only perfection of a relationship,” she added.

During their marriage, the couple had two children: Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21. Before marrying Jada, Will and ex-wife Sheree Zampino welcomed their first child, Trey, 29.