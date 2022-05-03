Will Smith earns millions after beating Chris Rock thanks to a business

Midtime Editorial

USA / 03.05.2022 13:56:25





Everything has been dark for Will Smith after punching Chris Rock in the last installment of the Oscar awards. The Academy banned him from the next 10 years of his events, several projects he was scheduled to appear in have been put on hold or cancelled, but in between all that grim scenery there is a business that is leaving millions of dollars to the actor of the Prince of rap.

The assault on comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about the physical appearance of his wife, who suffers from alopecia (unexplained hair loss), led to the aggressive attitude of Willard Carroll Smith Jr.who went on stage to slap him and tell him with high-sounding words never to mention his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, again.

The problem for the protagonist of famous movies like Men in Black and independence day the thing is his wife publicly accused him of “overreacting” to the comment of the presenter of the Oscar Awards and even stated that “she does not need her husband” to be defended, revealing the great differences in that marriage.

Our recommendations on Will Smith

Will Smith’s autobiography ‘revives’ in sales

All these factors combined to make Will Smith look very bad in public opinion and lose millionaire contracts as an actor and in sponsorships, however, they say that “the morbid sells” and in the United States the demand for the actor’s autobiography has grown exponentially born in Philadelphia.

According to Forbes magazine, the book “will” has found a new boom. Published in mid-2021, at the time it was the third best-seller, but until before the incident at the Oscars it was no longer among the 300 most requested, however, as a result of the blow to Chris Rock has returned to the list of successes as number 73 in sales.

Will Smith’s controversial confession in his book

In his book, Will Smith talks about the harsh childhood he was subjected to by his father, a violent alcoholic who mercilessly beat the histrion’s mother. Growing up with fear, but much resentment, she publicly accepted the suppressed desire to kill his father.

“When I was nine years old, I saw my father hit my mother on the head so hard that she collapsed.. I saw her spit blood. That moment in that room, probably more than any other moment in my life, has defined who I am”, is an excerpt that has been released by the show portal Yasss.

“One night, as I was carefully carrying him from his bedroom to the bathroom, a darkness arose within me. When I was a child, I always told myself that one day I would avenge my mother. That when I was old enough, when he was strong enough, when he was no longer a coward, I would kill him (…) I stopped at the top of the stairs. I thought I could push it off easily“, adds the work.

​