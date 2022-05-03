Who is Maye Musk: model, nutritionist and mom of the richest entrepreneur in the world

A photo of a couple on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala has gone more viral than others. They are Maye Musk and her son Elon, who will also be the most famous of the family today, as he is the richest entrepreneur in the world, but it’s all thanks to her mother who paved the way for him. Top model, established nutritionist, with hundreds of lectures to her credit, and a symbol of redemption of abused women with her autobiography of her, A Woman Makes a Plan, in which she recounted the years of abuse suffered by ex-husband Errol Musk, Maye, who is now 74 years old, has lived a fascinating and full life, as she herself describes her. “My friends always tell me I was famous before Elon was,” she told Vanity Fair.





“I have changed my life many times and it has always been a leap in the dark. The decision to end my marriage did not arise from reflection, but from the sudden realization that to save me and my children I had to escape. I was 31 years old, three children little ones and nothing else, but I didn’t care. It was enough for me to be able to feed and dress the boys. They were wonderful, they never complained. I was very lucky “, she said in a long interview with Repubblica.

Born in Canada in 1948, Maye moved to South Africa two years later, where she grew up, and where her three children – Elon, Kimbal and Tosca – also grew up. After the divorce, her eldest son Elon moved to Canada to study, and soon she and her two other children also returned to Toronto.

Maye started modeling at the age of 15. Although she had been told her career would be over by age 18, she has ended up working up until now posing for the press and on the runway. After turning 60, Maye has been more successful than when she was young, which she attributes to her decision to stop dyeing her hair. With an elegant shock of white hair, she worked in a commercial for Virgin America, she was on the cover of New York magazine in 2011 and starred in Beyoncé’s “Haunted” video.

Maye also has a masters degree in nutritional science. She was already a famous dietician in South Africa and this work, which allowed her stability when she had no proposals as a model, then rebuilt it in Canada. She has given over one hundred lectures on this topic and she has been of help to many people by sharing her personal nutrition story as well. In fact, Maye had gained weight in her 30s, and by the 1990s she had been able to lose about 50 pounds by focusing on healthier food choices.

Maye also disproves the stereotype that seniors don’t understand about social media. Her Instagram feed sparked the interest of IMG Models, and this brand helped take her modeling career to the next level, first showing for high fashion at the age of 67. And Instagram Maye also used it to raise money during the first months of the pandemic to help the struggling fashion industry. While Twitter is the social network that you use to spread the topic of diets.

“I will never retire,” he said in a recent interview with the New York Times. “My mom never retired. I’ll work until nobody wants me anymore, and then I’ll find something else and still be a research nutritionist, which I love.”