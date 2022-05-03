Who is Gigi Hadid: biography and curiosities

Gigi Hadid, who is the American supermodel, Bella’s sister.

Who is Gigi Hadid

His true name is Jelena Noura Hadid, known as Gigi. She is a supermodel, but also an “instamodel”, a term that defines that category of models who are now also very popular on social media and on Instagram in the first place. Born on April 23, 1995 in Los Angeles, California, after her graduation, she moves to New York and, like her sister Bella Hadid, breaks into the world of fashion. Gigi has paraded for prestigious brands such as Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Jean Paul Gaultier, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors.

Private life

Gigi began dating the English singer Zayn Malik in late 2015. She appeared in Malik’s music video for Pillowtalk; the two broke up in November 2018, after three years of engagement, before returning together in December 2019. The couple revealed that they are expecting their first daughter in 2020. The baby girl, named Khai, was born on 19 September. 2020 in Pennsylvania. The two separate again in October 2021, after Yolanda Hadid, her mother, accuses the singer of verbally and physically assaulting her during an argument.

Social commitment

Gigi recently communicated to the press that he wanted to donate the proceeds of the recent fashion shows in favor of Ukrainian refugees. In the past it has also spent a lot of money on social issues, fighting against some laws imposed by Donald Trump, such as the Muslim ban. In 2016, on the stage of the American Music Awards (AMAs), she threw herself into a funny curtain imitating the new American first lady, Melania Trump. The super top model with a seductive red dress with a slit and mischievous cuts made fun of the new president’s wife with great irony.

