“My first and most important priority is my children,” he said. Reese witherspoon, who is the mother of Ava (22), Deacon (18) and Tennessee (9). The 46-year-old millionaire and best-paid actress constantly talks about the relationship she has with her children and enjoys sharing special moments on social networks.

Also, for Interview she confessed, “the idea of ​​having a long relationship with children as adults makes me cry,” in regards to seeing her children grow up. “But it’s so rewarding to see this process in your children, they help me understand the complexity of what it means to be human now.”





Who are Reese Witherspoon’s children and what do they do?

the star of Legally Blonde admitted in a video that she felt scared getting pregnant at 22 and giving birth at 23: “I didn’t know what I would do with my job or my career. Your whole life will change. Everything you believe, the food you eat, every piece of independence you have.

With everything and everything, Reese always emphasizes how much she loves her children – the same ones she had with her first partner Ryan Philippe, and later with her current husband Jim Toth.

Who is Ava Phillippe, eldest daughter of Reese Witherspoon

Ava Elizabeth Philippe —better known as Ava Phillippe— was born on September 9, 1999 in CharlestonSouth Carolina, and her parents are Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe.

Ava is 22 years old and although she does not have a fixed film career, she has appeared in Entertainment Tonight Y Good Morning America. She made her modeling debut for the clothing brand Rodarte and later for her mom’s firm, Draper James —together they modeled for the spring 2018 campaign—.

In addition to the multiple selfies on her Instagram account, she is also dedicated to supporting Reese, like when she launched Time’s Up and Ava shared it for her thousands of followers.

She is also passionate about art and on social networks she shares sketches and drawings of her own.

Recently Ava was in the eye of the hurricane for saying in an Instagram story that she is attracted to “men and women…gender is whatever!” He then said, “I will block comments and profiles that make hateful comments. My profile is no place for cruelty and hate speech and I plan to leave it that way.”

Who is Deacon Phillippe, son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe

Deacon Philippe was born on October 23, 2003 in Californiais 18 years old and is the second child that Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe had.

Little by little, Deacon has made his way into the world of entertainment, and it is that Reese’s teenage son debuted as a musician in 2022 when he released his first song long run with artist Nina Nesbitt.

Reese clearly congratulated her son like any mother would and shared on social media: “New song for summer! LongRun. I am so proud of my son… his first single with the incredibly talented Nuna Nesbitt. It’s the ideal summer tune with a thumping beat (is that what the young say?)”.

Deacon also has another song with Loren Gray titled Love For The Summer. And with whom he maintains a close relationship is with his father; a source told U.S. Weekly that “Ryan has been an amazing dad and does whatever his kids need.”

In fact, Ryan and Reese were together to share their son’s 18th birthday. The teen’s father shared, “Happy birthday to our lovely, talented and loving son. You are a true light in this world and you are so loved by those who know you. We are so proud to be your parents. We love you pup (I would say I do). We did very well, Reese).”

Who is Tennessee James Toth, Reese Witherspoon’s third son

Tennessee was born on September 27, 2012 and is Reese’s first child with Jim Toth, her second husband, so this 9-year-old is Ava and Deacon Phillippe’s stepbrother.

Jim is head of talent at the Creative Artists Agency and met Reese in 2010; a year later they got engaged —Ava was a maid of honor and Deacon delivered the rings— and in 2012 little Tennessee arrived.