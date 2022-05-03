WhatsApp how to remove the “writing” from your chats?

WhatsApp continues to be the application instant messaging par excellence as it allows you to communicate with other people easily and effectively. This contains many functions that improve the user experience since, in addition to improving communication, they can offer greater privacy to those who use this tool.

On the one hand, from automatic waythe function allows you to know when was the last time someone was online, also when he is replying to a message for you or if he has already read the messages you sent him. This can cause some problems for some as they feel like they are being spied on all the time.

Fortunately, WhatsApp It has some tricks that will allow you to hide this information from your other contacts. In tech bit, we will let you know how you can hide the “typing” of your conversations without having to use third-party applications since everything is done from WhatsApp.

How to hide the “typing” of WhatsApp?

At the top of the application, just below the name of the contact appears the legend that says “writing…”, this means that the other person is writing the message and you can get a response at any time.

However, sometimes this does not happen, since the sender may regret sending a reply and preferred not to send it, but the receiver realized that he was going to reply. This can cause some conflicts for users, but there is a method that will allow you to hide this legend permanently.

To achieve this you will have to follow the following steps:

The first thing you should do is activate the Airplane mode, to do this you just have to slide the menu found at the top of your smartphone and press the airplane icon. Or, go to the Settings option in Internet and Networks and activate the Airplane mode.

Then open the app WhatsApp and enter the chat where you want to send a message.

Start writing your message, once you have written it press the arrow of send.

Go back to the menu at the top and disable the Airplane mode.

With this simple method, the other person will not be able to see when you were composing the message. In addition, he will also not know that you were online.

Hides the “typing…” option from a app.



If you want to hide the “typing…” without having to toggle the Airplane mode, there is another option that can help you. This is the app called flychat which overlays messaging apps so you can read and reply to all your conversations from the same place.

When the downloadson your screen will appear bubbles from chat in which you will receive all your messages, but without the need to respond immediately, since your contacts will not know if you are online or if you are answering the message.

However, it should be noted that this app unfortunately does not allow you to play the audio or view the images, so, in that case, you will have to go directly to the app WhatsApp in order to play the content multimedia.

Flychat is only available on the app store of Google.

