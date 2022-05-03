what they are, what they are for and which are the best for the community

The first magical aspect of Minecraft that new players learn is that every world they build is brand new, No two are the same. However, you don’t have to leave this process entirely to chance. know the concept seed in minecraft it is essential to understand how worlds are generated and to have some control over this construction.

Below I explain what seeds are, how to use them to take advantage of them and which ones are the best.

What are seeds in Minecraft?

The seeds (seeds) in Minecraft they are the elements used to create the worlds. In technical terms, they are a alphanumeric series which is responsible for executing the appropriate algorithm to shape the world every time you generate it.





Normally, games generate worlds randomly. However, you can enter the seed code so that the world has the characteristics or the pattern that you choose. Therefore, the seed is like the DNA of the world. Every change that is introduced will be reflected throughout the world.

If you dare to play god, you can choose the seed when you start playing Minecraft. You have several options. You need a previous selection and have the codes you want already prepared, although you will not always need the latter to choose the one you want. Many of these worlds they will already be created by other players.

Some versions of Minecraft they have a additional menu to enter the Seed code. You access the Seed Collector and some selections from the video game appear. If you like one, just select it and start playing. Although all this sounds complicated, its execution is very simple.

What are the most interesting Seeds?

This is all about taste, so there really isn’t one better than the other. Below we share the favorites of many users, either because a content creator has used it or for any other reason. These are for Windows 10:

desert village : 1136332378

: 1136332378 taiga village : -453238948

: -453238948 coastal village : -1813740965

: -1813740965 varied biomes : 2111844826

: 2111844826 Bamboo forest : 1959330209

: 1959330209 field of sunflowers : 654775433

: 654775433 witch’s hut : 856 1112

: 856 1112 Fortress : -1640-496

: -1640-496 Mushroom Islet : 1404986100

: 1404986100 survival island : 24517192

: 24517192 Shipwreck : -280 8

: -280 8 heart map : 110918009997

: 110918009997 scary mansion : -396676922

: -396676922 Mansion with nearby cave : -577384543

: -577384543 Ocean monument in sight : -513070979

: -513070979 outpost ahead: 190800072

And a few for the JAVA Edition versions:

Ice and Fire : -6183068961479409378

: -6183068961479409378 Skeleton Double Spawn : -1627030624

: -1627030624 amazing valley : 1861004534102875792

: 1861004534102875792 gigantic islands : -1007380239

: -1007380239 Mix of Biomes: 266794693

