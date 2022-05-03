What is the life of Michael J. Fox?

If the Canadian actor taught us anything, it’s that you can travel through time going 88 mph in a DeLorean. That, for a site like ours, is reason enough to report on his life today. How does the protagonist of Back to the Future spend his days?

For the unsuspecting, I must advance that Michael J Fox He is retired from film and television, from all acting. But there is actuality and fullness despite that damn neurodegeneration. the protagonist of The Hard Way, Doc Hollywood Y Return to the future He does not abandon the optimism that was always a sort of beacon for him. An optimism based on the acceptance of his illness, but not on resignation.

“My short-term memory is destroyed,” he was honest in an interview for People magazine. Her statement was given in 2020, precisely the year of her retirement from filming. That turned out to be quite a problem to say his dialogues and that was what took him away from his vocation. Without being able to act, without being able to play the guitar, writing was a refuge, a revelation.

In full quarantine by Covid-19, he took his most intimate confessions to paper. no time like the future (“There is no better time than the future”, Editorial Cúpula) headlines with nostalgia towards the masterpiece by Robert Zemeckis and Steven Spielberg but its pages reveal the harsh reality. Delusions and hallucinations. Travels that have nothing to do with traversing space-time in a DeLorean.

Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and the DeLorean DMC-12 in Back to the Future Part 2 (1990).

A postoperative episode turns into one of those surreal hospital chronicles. She says she doesn’t feel the weight of his body on the bed and feels like she’s falling, so he starts accusing the nurses. That is one of the experiences that she tells about in her book, but it is not the only one. He also highlights his biggest problem: motor disability is the great fear, much more than the paralysis and tremors of the hands and limbs. He has reached a point in her life where she is often content to be able to walk on her own and not fall for it.

The one that does not fall is its foundation. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research has contributed its share of good news regarding the disease. In Dallas, Texas, the biotech company Vaxxinity is making good progress toward a vaccine that slows it down called UB-312. Phase 1 Part A used healthy volunteers and produced positive results. For Part B, the dose will be applied to 20 patients with Parkinson’s. That’s where it comes into play Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Researchwhich awarded the company and the University of Texas a grant to jointly continue the research.

Michael J. Fox will have his documentary

As new as the one related to the Parkinson’s vaccine is the news that involves whoever gave life to Marty McFly in back to the future. The fledgling streaming service AppleTV+ will bring the life and work of Michael J. Fox to the small screen. It will be a documentary series based on his days in front of the cameras and how his life was after he was diagnosed with the chronic disease in 1991 at just 29 years old.

Now you know about the days of Michael Fox. For those who naively continue to ask for a quarter of the film that fell in love with generations, I’m sorry to disappoint you. The actor is no longer an actor, at least not in the activity. They are left with the hyperactive young McFly and the validity of their DeLorean DMC-12, the car of the future that will always be a relic.