What is it like to live in the midst of war?

By the time CNN’s Sara Sidner arrived in Lviv, Ukraine, this weekend, an air-raid siren was sounding, an alert, she tweeted, that gives “a greater sense of what it is to be alive and the possibility of dying while random”. To better understand the environment on the ground, we asked Sara about what she observed in Lviv and how the locals react more than two months after the war. This is what she told us by email.

Does China’s obsession with disinfecting everything against covid-19 serve?

Workers dressed in protective suits spraying clouds of disinfectant onto city streets, building facades, park benches and even shopping packages have become a common sight in pandemic-era China. . But these efforts can be a waste of time, effort, and resources.

Draft suggests that the Supreme Court would annul the right to abortion in the US.

In a stunning breach of confidentiality from the US Supreme Court, Politico obtained what it calls a draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that would overturn Roe v. Wade, the case that decriminalized abortion in the US The final opinion has not been published and the votes may change before the opinions are formally published. A Supreme Court spokesman declined to comment to CNN.

May primaries will test Trump’s touch as GOP leader

Former US President Donald Trump’s ability to pick winning candidates will be tested as the primary schedule gets underway this month with a series of contentious contests beginning Tuesday in Ohio.

When will the US recover all the jobs lost during the pandemic?

The United States is fast approaching a major jobs milestone that underscores the historically strong recovery from Covid-19. By the end of August, the labor market will have fully recovered all the jobs lost during the pandemic, Fitch Ratings projects in a new report shared first with CNN.

How many hours of sleep are necessary?

Scientists say they have determined the ideal number of hours you should sleep in middle age and old age.

Vegetarian and meat-eating children have similar growth and nutrition, but not the same weight

Children who eat a vegetarian diet and children who eat meat are similar in terms of growth, height and nutritional measurements, but vegetarian children are more likely to be underweight, according to a study.

Now you can live in a replica of Monica’s apartment in “Friends”

“Friends” fans need look no further: now they can spend their days and nights in this replica of Monica Geller’s apartment.

For what reasons can I receive less money for my US tax refund?

It is possible that, when you receive your tax refund, the figure will be less than what you expected: the Government can use part or even all of the money that corresponds to you if you have debts with federal or state agencies, among other cases. Here we explain them to you.

The most striking outfits of the Met Gala

This year’s dress code was “Gilded glamor and White tie,” a riot of golden-age glamor—at theatrical levels—and elegance. Among the Latinos who attended were Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Cardi B, J Balvin, Ariana DeBose, Anitta, Eiza González and Camila Cabello.

The number of the day

60%

Almost 60% of Americans have antibodies produced by a covid-19 infection, according to a CDC study.

quote of the day

“I think it’s very unfair (to) my Russian tennis partners, my colleagues.”

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, as well as Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, criticize Wimbledon’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian tennis players.

The first space hotel will host its first guests in 2025

This is the promise of the space company Orbital Assembly that revealed that by 2025 it will open to the public two space stations that would become the first hotel in space. Here we tell you the details.