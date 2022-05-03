what irritated the Maranello house

BURBANK, CA – DECEMBER 07: Singer Justin Bieber attends the Grand Opening of West Coast Customs Burbank Headquarters at West Coast Customs on December 7, 2014 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images)

Justin Bieberthe famous 28-year-old Canadian rapper, will no longer be able to buy one Ferrari as the Maranello house added it to its famous one black list of names who will not be allowed to buy a Cavallino car. The decision came after some behaviors of the singer judged not in keeping with the car manufacturer’s code of ethics.

From Maranello, where the code of conduct is always taken seriously, they decided to include the Canadian on the black list because of two attitudes that would not have respected the Ferraris in his possession. The first concerns a forgetfulness of the singer, chand he had “lost” his Ferrari 458 for two weeks parked carelessly and carelessly. It was a staff member who found the four-wheeler after several days.

Shortly after, Bieber made yet another mistake by modifying the livery color and putting at auction his Ferrari, two of the things absolutely forbidden by the car manufacturer.

Despite his fame and wealth, Bieber will no longer be able to buy a Ferrari. But he is not the only star banned by the Italian brand. In fact, as happened to the singer, too 50 Cent he cannot approach the Cavallino due to past gestures that have irritated the company.

Nicolas Cageanother name on the Ferrari blacklist, is accused of being a person capable of squandering his assets without restraint – therefore a figure with a far from immaculate image, not suitable for Ferrari, as well as Kim Kardashian for a matter related to money that is anything but clean. The boxer Floyd Mayweather instead he was inhibited from buying a Ferrari as in the past he would have bought one just to show it on social media.

Entering the black list at Ferrari is very simple in the event that the rules that affect the value of the brand are violated, but getting out is very complicated.