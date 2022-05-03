What happened in the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard? The most shocking revelations so far

Johnny Depp is facing his ex-wife Amber Heard in a libel lawsuit following their 2019 lawsuit.

During the trial that began in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 11, Depp’s legal team alleged that Heard had been creating damaging claims about Depp, while Heard’s lawyers claimed that the actor had subjected his client to sexual violence during Your marriage.

Heard filed for divorce from Depp on May 25, 2016, after they had been married for 15 months.

He cited irreconcilable differences in his filing, and was granted a temporary restraining order against Depp days later following an incident in which Heard claims she was physically assaulted by Depp, an allegation Depp denies.

Depp paid Heard $7 million as part of the divorce settlement, which was finalized in January 2017.

the star of Pirates of the Caribbean filed the lawsuit in March 2019 in response to an op-ed by the Washington Post December 2018 in which Heard claimed to be a victim of domestic violence. While she didn’t mention Depp by name, news of her divorce had been a frequent story for the past two years.

Depp claims in his lawsuit that the claims against him are part of an “elaborate hoax” and that the op-ed damaged his career, noting that he was removed from the franchise. Pirates of the Caribbean four days after the publication of the opinion piece.

While not mentioned, Depp argues in the lawsuit that the op-ed “depends on the central premise that Heard was a victim of domestic abuse and that Depp used domestic violence against her.”

Although the lawsuit was filed in March 2019, the covid-19 pandemic delayed the trial. During opening statements, Heard’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn, claimed that Heard was a victim of abuse that “came in many forms,” ​​including emotionally, physically and psychologically.

Heard’s op-ed headline from 2018 read: “Amber Heard: I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change” (Amber Heard: I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture. That has to change.) The attorney claimed that Heard did not write it and did not receive final approval, but added that “tragically, it is true.”

“Amber suffered sexual violence at the hands of Depp,” Rottenborn said. “You will hear in the most graphic and horrific terms about the violence she suffered. You will hear that directly from her. She’s going to take the stand and tell you what happened.”

“These fictitious claims were never made at the start of Amber’s accusations in 2016, and only came to fruition years later, when she was sued for defamation after noting in her op-ed that she was a victim of ‘sexual violence,'” a representative said. from Depp to ET. “Words are key in a defamation case, and conveniently this accusation only came after that.”

Camille Vasquez, Depp’s lawyer, repeated the allegation that Heard had made up the claims to boost her own career prospects during the #MeToo movement.

Depp’s sister and personal representative, Christi Dembrowski, was the first person to testify on behalf of the actor. She said that she witnessed Depp’s mother physically abuse him and said that Depp swore that she would never do something like that.

While she said she didn’t think her brother had a problem with drugs and alcohol, she texted Heard saying, “I love him so much but he needs help.” Dembrowski said that referred to his use of painkillers.

The sister claimed that during their marriage, she once heard Heard call Depp “a fat old man” and was upset when he was offered a job for Dior.

“They care about class and style, and you don’t have style,” Dembrowski quoted Heard as saying to Depp.

On the witness stand on Tuesday, Depp said that “about six years ago, Heard made some pretty egregious and disturbing criminal allegations” against him, adding that the allegations were not within “any sort of truth.”

He said: “It was a complete surprise… I just didn’t need to go that route.”

Depp said there were “discussions” in the relationship, “but I never got to the point of hitting Heard in any way nor have I ever hit any woman in my life.”

American actress Amber Heard during her trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, USA, on April 19, 2022 (EPA)

He added that Heard’s accusations “seeped into the industry.”

Depp said the story became a “quote fact” as it made its way through the global media.

“Because I knew there was no truth to it, I felt it was my responsibility to stand up for myself, not only for myself in that case, but also for my children, who were 14 and 16 at the time,” Depp continued. “They were in high school and I thought it was diabolical that my kids had to go to school and their friends or people from school approached them with the infamous magazine cover People with Heard with a dark bruise on her face.”

The actor said he wanted to clear his name and cleanse his children of “this horrible thing that they had to read that their father” had done “that wasn’t true.”

“My goal is the truth because it killed me that the people that I had talked to, that I had met over the years … thought that I was a fraud and that I had lied to them,” he said.

Depp said the last six years had been “difficult times”.

“It’s weird when you’re Cinderella, so to speak, and in 0.6 seconds you’re Quasimodo,” he added.

Depp said he felt exposed by testifying as he has been a private person, who has wanted to protect his children from “paparazzi hordes” and did not want his children to see their parents as “consumer products”.

“I can’t say I’m ashamed because I know I’m doing the right thing,” he added.

Speaking of his childhood, Depp said he thought he had been normal “up to a certain age”. After being born in Kentucky and moving from place to place (Depp noted that it was sometimes hard always having to be the new kid), the family moved to South Florida when he was around seven years old.

Depp said his mother was “very unpredictable” and that her feet were “on fire” as she constantly felt the need to move.

Actor Johnny Depp testifies in Fairfax County Circuit Court as his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard continues in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., on April 19, 2022. (REUTERS)

“He had the capacity to be the most cruel,” said Depp, noting that this also affected his brothers and his father. She “she was quite violent and quite cruel”.

Describing his mother’s violence, Depp said it was feasible to expect “an ashtray to be thrown at you.” He added that he hit his children on the head and that he could use a “high-heeled shoe or a phone or whatever he had handy.”

She added that she began to be able to detect when her mother was about to “get into a situation where she was going to get angry and someone was going to get scolded. In general, it was me.”

Depp said the family was in shock and that the brothers instinctively protected themselves when their mother passed by because “they didn’t know what was going to happen.”

He said his mother called his brother “four eyes” because of his glasses and “buck tooth” because of his front teeth. She added that she grew up in eastern Kentucky, an area where she lived in “shacks.” Depp said that she “hated” her father’s “fine” parents.

Depp said the family learned to deal with physical abuse, but verbal and psychological abuse “tore us apart.”

He described his father as “gentle”, “quiet” and “shy” who would “surprisingly remain very stoic” when Depp’s mother “inflicted the pain”.

“He swallowed it, he took it,” Depp said, adding that he once saw his father hit a concrete wall and break his hand. “He remained a gentleman.”

“He was able to maintain his calm and composure” as well as his “relationship with his children,” Depp said. “He is a good man”.

Depp went on to say that his father would hit him with a belt if Betty Sue, his mother, ordered him to. The parents’ relationship finally came to an end when Depp was 15 years old. Depp’s father told him that he had had enough, adding: “Now you are the man.”

“I felt like I wasn’t ready to hear those words,” the actor said in court.

Depp said his father’s departure sent his mother into a “deep, dark depression” and he mimicked her by stumbling around the house after taking a multitude of “pills to try to die.” She survived after having her stomach pumped at the hospital.

She said her early experiences of family life taught her how to raise children because she knew she needed to do the “opposite” of what her mother did.

“Never raise your voice in front of children,” he said, adding that he never wanted to “yell ‘no’” at them but show them that there are options. “You don’t have to stick the coat hanger into the electrical socket.”

American actress Amber Heard during her trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, USA, on April 19, 2022 (EPA)

At the beginning of his relationship with Heard, Depp said that she seemed to be “too good to be true”.

He said it “became normal” for Heard to take off her shoes when she got home from work and give him a glass of wine. When he came home one night and she was busy, he took off his boots, he said, adding that she came over “with that look on her face” and asked, “What did you just do?”

According to Depp, she said it was “my job” to remove his boots. “That’s what I do, you don’t do that, I do that.”

Depp said he “paused at the fact that she seemed visibly shocked or upset that he had broken her routine rules.”

“Within a year, a year and a half, he had become almost another person,” he added.

Depp said that he had to increase his security after the first film of Pirates of the Caribbean when people started trying to get into his house to see “Captain Jack Sparrow” and follow his family.

He said his mother seemed to “calm down” after taking some “nerve pills” and that he, at 11, also took one because he wanted to “calm down” but “didn’t know how to do it” and that he wanted to “get away from feeling so much ”.

“That was the beginning, when I realized that nerve pills calm nerves,” he said, adding that he had used every drug “that I knew of” by the age of 15.

He added that he never consumed any substance “to party” but that he took them “to fall asleep” as a “self-medication”.

“Heard’s characterization of my substance abuse is grossly embellished, and I’m sorry to say much of it is simply false. I think it was an easy target for her to hit,” Depp said from the witness stand.