What are they and why do people do them?

Most likely, at some point you have met a person or seen someone in Instagram with a semicolon tattoo. Famous What Selena Gomez Y Alisha Boe They have highlighted the importance of this type of tattoo, which represents something personal for those who decide to get one.

Still, few really know the meaning behind this mark, despite having seen it in social media. What does the semicolon tattoo really mean? Who puts it on?

Photo: Diffusion

The semicolon tattoo was popularized by Amy Bleuel, founder of The Semicolon Project (“the Semicolon Project”), an organization that helps young people suffering from anxiety and depression.

Having battled depression, addiction and difficult personal circumstances, Bleuel said he founded the organization and wanted something to commemorate his survival.

In this way, the founder of The Semicolon Project chose a semicolon as a symbol because “it is used when an author could have chosen to finish his sentence, but decided not to. The author is you and the sentence is your life.”

People get semicolon tattoos to represent their own struggles and victories over suicide or mental health issues. Therefore, the tattoo is often subtle, such as a semicolon behind the ear or on the wrist, although there are also many larger, more elaborate designs that incorporate the symbol.

Selena Gomez is one of the people who has a semicolon tattoo. Photo: Instagram

The semicolon tattoo received worldwide attention with 13 Reasons Why, a Netflix series that touched on depression and abuse in its first season. Selena Gomez, who played a major role in the production, was one of three people involved with the series to get the tattoo.