Vuce does not count on them, the first 2 reinforcements from Chivas and what he will pay Rayados

May 03, 2022 00:19 a.m.

The financial issue in Chivas is not a minor thing and that is why if they come across a bargain, they must sign. Such is what Rayados de Monterrey puts on a silver platter for chiverío and Amaury Vergara.

In Chivas they trust that the business can be a complete success, given that Rayados would put up no resistance in releasing 2 of the players that Vucetich definitely does not count on for the next tournament.

In this context, they are 2 players who have already shown quality, but due to their current football, they are at an affordable cost so that Guadalajara can add them to their squad regardless of the DT that remains in the next tournament.

Which players would go from Rayados to Chivas?

Mainly Jonathan González, a 23-year-old midfielder who finished his loan at Gallos. On the other hand, Hugo González would be the perfect element to cover Gudiño’s departure if he does not renew. Between the two, Chivas should pay no more than 3 million dollars according to Transfermarkt.

