Vocalist of Jesse and Joy cries for violence against women in Mexico (VIDEO)

MEXICO CITY.-Joy Huerta’s voice cracked and she couldn’t hold back her tears when she spoke about the violence experienced by women in Mexico.

During the presentation of Jesse and Joy’s sixth album entitled “Clichés”, the singer decided to talk about the issue of all the missing women in our country, as well as the violence and insecurity that exists in Mexico.



“I live day to day with that uncertainty, as a Mexican, fearing to go out on the street as a woman, I live it like every woman who has to go out to take the bus, to take the subway, with a lot of anguish,” she explained, recalling cases of disappeared women, such as that of Debanhi Escobar.

“Sorry for crying, I have moved away a lot from social networks because life does not give me so much bad news, I cannot deal with the fact that there are so many women that we need, and I say it with fear at the same time, because I know that we live in a country in which freedom of expression is beginning to be attacked more and more,” said the interpreter of “Espacio Sideral”.

The album “Clichés” will also be released physically and the second single “Imagina” will be released with an official video by Oscar nominee Carlos López Estrada while on May 6 they will perform at the National Auditorium with the “Clichés World Tour” .