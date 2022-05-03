Vin Diesel dynamites the filming of ‘Fast & Furious 10’: director Justin Lin gets fed up and leaves

Over the past few months, especially in the wake of a Vin Diesel interview on Men’s Health, the dialectical exchange between him and Dwayne Johnson has been the order of the day. In the background of the matter, a fierce battle of egos and different ways of understanding work after coinciding in the famous film saga The Fast and The Furious.

Diesel’s methods, which came to speak of “heavy hand”, collided from the beginning with the work ethic of Dwayne Johnson and during the filming sparks flew. An incendiary tweet from La Roca and a “not very peaceful” meeting in the ex-professional wrestler’s motorhome blew up all the bridges.

“There was a meeting. I wouldn’t call it a peaceful meeting. I would call it a clarity meeting. We had a good talk in my motorhome, and it was one of those conversations where it really became very clear that we are two opposite extremes. And there it all ended. We are philosophically two different people, and we approach the movie business in two very different ways,” Dwayne Johnson summed up in Vanity Fair in October.

However, despite the differences, Vin Diesel tried to get Johnson back into the franchise for the tenth installment, but he refused and denounced the public pressure from Diesel. And now, when the filming of the film that should close the saga was underway, the director Justin Lin has decided to leave the project,

the latest controversy

In the background of the matter, of course, there is also the influence that Vin Diesel exerts throughout the process and that would have caused Lin to get fed up, tired of continuous changes to the script or having to deal with the actor. “I have never seen anything like it. Lin gives up 10 or 20 million dollars, ”says an anonymous source to the New York Daily News, which also assures Vin Diesel arrived late to the set, not knowing the script and out of shape.

An extreme that The Hollywood Reporter also confirms in an extensive report that echoes the director’s irreconcilable differences with the actor and with Universal. On April 23, the director had a “significant disagreement” with Diesel and sources familiar with the meeting assure that Lin was resounding in the meeting that would end up causing his departure: “This movie is not worth my sanity”, they say he said.

“Any creative differences that led to Justin Lin’s departure were with the studio, not with his fellow producers, cast or crew,” Universal was quick to deny about the director’s departure and the possible clash with Vin Diesel, but to At this point it is difficult to deny it. And while the franchise recovers from the blow, louis leterrier seems to be the one chosen to get the project out of the pit and back on the road. With permission from Diesel.