UVM campus Saltillo will have Medicine degree accredited by Comamem

The Saltillo Campus of the Universidad del Valle de México (UVM) will become the first private institution in the entity with a Medicine degree certified by the Mexican Council for the Accreditation of Medical Education (Comamem).

In addition, UVM Saltillo began efforts to belong to the world directory of universities with a Bachelor of Medicine, which would represent international recognition.

“This result, once we obtain accreditation, will place us as the first private medical school in the entire state of Coahuila accredited by Comamem,” said Rodolfo Luna Walss, rector of UVM Saltillo.

The accreditation process lasts between three and four years, and the academic institution is in the last phase of the process after having met the quality standards and having received the virtual visit of the Council in February.

In the coming months, Comamem will attend the Saltillo Campus in person to complete the evaluations and grant the final certification.

“For UVM, academic quality is very important. When we talk about Health Sciences careers, specifically the Bachelor of Medicine, it is an enormous responsibility to train these new professionals. Our students deserve to be trained with the highest quality since the future of health in our country is going to be in their hands”, stressed Dr. Carlos Oviedo, director of the School of Health Sciences.

It also reported that 95.24 percent of UVM Saltillo medical students passed the General Graduate Exam (EGEL) applied by Ceneval, which represented a much higher figure than the national average of previous years, which ranges from 50 and 55 percent.

At the campus level, 84 percent of professional career students passed the EGEL, pointed out the rector Rodolfo Luna Walss.

10 NEW RACES

UVM Saltillo announced the opening of 10 careers for the next school year that begins in August, and for which students are already registering, informed Abraham Pérez, director of Campus Admissions.

These are Communication and Digital Media, Education, International Relations, Business Administration, Tourism and Hospitality Administration, Public Accounting and Finance, Design and Graphic Communication, Mechatronics Engineering with an Automotive Focus, Computer Systems Engineering, Nutrition and Psychology.

“The link that the different areas of the Campus also make with the companies helps the students to have a job bank and later find their first job in a very good company and with a very good remuneration”, indicated the Director of Admissions of UVM Saltillo, Abraham Perez.