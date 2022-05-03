Uncharted and the curious problem that brought Mark Wahlberg upside down on the set

Mark Wahlberg had a really hard time filming Uncharted because he’s allergic to the cat Sully has in the movie.

Since February 11, Uncharted, a film based on the famous Naughty Dog video game saga starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, has been available in cinemas in Spain.

Although Tom Holland told us in the interview we did with him that it was very hard to record and repeat certain action sequences, poor Mark Wahlberg also had a really bad time during the filming of Uncharted. But not precisely because of its action scenes.

During an interview for Screen Rant, Ruben Fleischer, the director of the Uncharted movie, revealed that Mark Wahlberg is allergic to catsso he had to suffer his own when he records his scenes with his furry partner.

As you may well remember, in the film Nathan asks Sully to, among other things, get him a cat during the preparation of the theft of the golden cross. When she brings it to him and asks what it’s for, Nathan tells her it’s for him, since he sees that Sully is very lonely and would benefit from the company.

Although at first he says that he does not want to know anything about the cat (which the director called “Mr. Whiskers” [Señor Bigotes]), he immediately cares for him, taking him with him in his backpack during the adventure.

“It was difficult to put together those scenes because I couldn’t be near the cat for a long time.Fleischer commented. ‘That cat, when he comes out of the backpack at the end of the movie, he was so perfectly on point that you couldn’t ask for better because animals are so hard to work with. Mr. Whiskers knew when it was time for the stars and delivered his line to perfection.”

The plot of Uncharted tells the story of a young Nathan Drake who is recruited by his future mentor and best friend Victor “Sully” Sullivan to help him recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago and thus be able to locate his missing brother Sam.

What at first was for both a robbery plan, turns into a heart attack race around the world to get the loot before the ruthless Moncada does it, who claims that he and his family are the true heirs. But to get the treasure, Nate and Sully will have to learn to work together and trust each other.

The Uncharted movie is in theaters from February 11, 2022. What do you think of this adaptation of video games to the big screen? We remind you here of some of the movies based on video games that were successful at the box office.